Kieran McKenna and Karl Robinson admit Oxford-Ipswich should have been stopped

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Kieran McKenna and Karl Robinson admit Oxford-Ipswich should have been stopped

By Press Association
January 21 2023, 6.29pm
Kieran McKenna was unhappy with the conditions (Rhianna Chadwick/PA)
Kieran McKenna was unhappy with the conditions (Rhianna Chadwick/PA)

Both managers questioned whether the Oxford’s 2-1 victory over Ipswich should have been played to the finish as fog thickened in the second half to the point where visibility was poor.

Cameron Brannagan emerged from the gloom to fire home from 25 yards in the 83rd minute to give the U’s revenge for their 3-0 defeat at Portman Road on Boxing Day.

The result was a blow to Ipswich’s hopes of automatic promotion, leaving them further adrift of top two Plymouth and Sheffield Wednesday.

Referee Robert Madden called the teams together twice in the second half to talk about the conditions, and in the 75th minute he told the managers that the 1-1 scoreline at the time would have to stand if it was abandoned then.

Ipswich boss Kieran McKenna said: “I’m disappointed and angry about how the day panned out.

“There’s not much we can say now to change it.

“We’re very disappointed to have lost – so many factors in it in terms of conditions, chances and things that didn’t go our way.

“But at the end of the day we didn’t do enough because we’ve missed the chances we’ve had and they’ve scored a 25-yard bouncing volley to win it with one of their only shots on target to win the game.

“It’s right to be angry sometimes when you drop points you don’t want to drop, and you’re in a run of results you’re not happy with.

“For Oxford’s first goal we weren’t strong enough, it was too easy.

“At the end of the game it wasn’t right to be playing in my opinion.

“We couldn’t see the ball, we couldn’t see the sidelines, the players were saying they couldn’t see the ball on the pitch.

“At that stage the game was a little bit ridiculous.”

Yanic Wildschut had put Oxford in front after 34 minutes, with Leif Davis levelling four minutes later for Ipswich with his first professional goal.

Oxford boss Karl Robinson said: “I thought our players’ attention to detail out of possession and tactically as well we were excellent.

“The two goals were moments of magic.

“We still feel frustrated at where we are in the table and there’s so much more to come from this team.

“But today I couldn’t be more proud of them. There were some real big performers out there, and for large parts of the game today we looked a very good side.

“We’ve got some big teams still to come here so they will be big games that will test us and our fans.

“If we’re being totally honest the game probably should have been called off but had it been we would have had a point.

“Once they realised that if the game was called off the result would stand and that might then not be good enough for them to get in the top two, they wanted to carry on.

“From my point of view it was maybe the wrong decision that ended up being the right decision.

“I couldn’t see much at the end apart from the electronic scoreboard saying 2-1!

“For me that was an outstanding win and really puts us in a good position moving forward.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Nursing and midwifery unions in Scotland say they are prepared to strike in the new year over pay. Image: Shutterstock
Fife nurse struck off for lying about employment history
2
The property at 46 Rumdewan, Kingskettle. Image: Auction House Scotland
Auction for Fife three-bedroom fixer-upper starts at £110k
3
The overturned gritter. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Inveralmond Roundabout clears after 6-hour gritter recovery operation
4
Allen Kerr.
15-times cocaine limit lorry driver blacked out on notorious Fife road
5
This house in Kirkmichael has seen its asking price slashed. Image: Zoopla
5 Dundee, Perth, Fife and Angus properties that have had their price tags slashed
6
Glenrothes High School building with school sign in foreground
How many bullying incidents did your Fife school report? Glenrothes’ three secondary schools logged…
7
Stagecoach founder, Dame Ann Gloag is one of one of four people being accused of immigration offences.
Perth bus tycoon Dame Ann Gloag facing ‘human trafficking’ charge
8
William Innes at Perth Sheriff Court.
Sick Perth paedophile stole photos of local schoolgirls from social media and put them…
9
Ewan Law was caught after the L-plates prank.
L-plates prank proves costly for Fife drug-driver
10
Angry residents at Glendevon Country Park. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Perthshire country park lodge residents’ water troubles continue after NINE-day drought over festive period

More from The Courier

Gary Bowyer says his Dundee side should have beaten St Mirren in Paisley. Image: SNS.
Dundee were magnificent to a man says Gary Bowyer despite penalty pain at St…
Fox was content to have reached the last-16. Image: SNS
No ‘stress and panic’ for Dundee United as Liam Fox outlines why Rory MacLeod…
Dundee new and old: Josh Mulligan challenges ex-Dee Mark O'Hara. Image: SNS.
St Mirren v Dundee Verdict: Player ratings, key moments as penalties do for the…
Ricky Little was forced off early on in the Arbroath v Motherwell clash after being sick. Image: SNS
Ricky Little 'violently sick' during Arbroath Scottish Cup loss to Motherwell as Ian Campbell…
Police were called to a disturbance on South Street in St Andrews on Friday evening. Image: Google Maps.
Man and woman injured during St Andrews disturbance
Aziz Behich celebrates his crucial opener. Image: SNS
Dundee United verdict as Tangerines overcome early wobble to navigate University challenge
Arbroath keeper Cammy Gill blocks a Mikael Mandron effort against Motherwell. Image: SNS
Arbroath verdict: Key moments and ratings as Angus side crash out of Scottish Cup…
No trains will run between Dundee and Aberdeen. Image: Kenny Elrick
No trains between Dundee and Aberdeen due to track replacement works
Cameron Laidlaw leaves Forfar Sheriff Court.
Carnoustie cannabis dealer's home raided hours after he collected drugs
To go with story by Maggie Miller. Samantha Paton, owner and founder of Isolated Heroes - a Dundee fashion house. Picture shows; Samantha Paton . Unknown. Courtesy Claire Granger Date; Unknown
Q&A: Getting to know Samantha Paton, founder of Dundee fashion house that dressed Miley…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented