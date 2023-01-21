Steve Evans delighted Stevenage are delivering for fans and owner

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Steve Evans delighted Stevenage are delivering for fans and owner

By Press Association
January 21 2023, 6.33pm
Steve Evans’ side closed the gap at the top to two points (Nick Potts/PA)
Steve Evans’ side closed the gap at the top to two points (Nick Potts/PA)

Stevenage manager Steve Evans was delighted to see his team put on a show in front of a bumper crowd as they swept past league leaders Leyton Orient to close the gap at the top to two points.

A record league attendance of 6,989 at the Lamex Stadium witnessed the hosts fly out of the traps by scoring twice in the first 11 minutes.

Stevenage could go above Orient should they win at Swindon on Tuesday ahead of their enticing FA Cup fourth round tie at Stoke next Sunday.

It continued what has been a stunning turnaround in fortunes under Evans for Stevenage, who had struggled at the wrong end of the division in each of the previous three seasons.

Evans said: “I’ve said for weeks if I’d have watched this club for four, five years and they were at the bottom of the garden, the curtains would have been shut, the blinds would have been down, and I’d turn the telly up because it wasn’t good.

“I’ve got to say our chairman didn’t deserve that – his investment’s been incredible, he deserved better and these players are giving him better.

“We just turn up and organise them, take training and pick the team, but our players are making a point that we can do OK this season.

“We’ve just got to remain focused, I know how tough Tuesday is going to be, nobody needs to tell me how tough Swindon are going to be on Tuesday, and then we get a free hit at a wonderful stadium.”

On how well his side performed, Evans added: “I don’t want to single anyone out today because everyone did their job today in some fashion and did it really well.

“They’re an outstanding team, we’ve played them twice in a month and we’re so lucky that we’ve got four points.”

Stevenage were ahead in the sixth minute when Terence Vancooten’s free kick was headed on by Carl Piergianni and Jamie Reid beat Lawrence Vigouroux to the ball to nod it past him.

A rocking atmosphere was only intensified by the Boro quickly doubling their lead when Jordan Roberts was allowed to cut inside before shooting past Vigouroux at his near post.

A miserable first half for Orient was compounded by them losing Idris El Mizouni to a second yellow card for a deliberate handball, their third sending off in four games.

Having looked shaky in the first 45 minutes, Vigouroux went on to keep the score respectable for the O’s, as he brilliantly kept out Piergianni’s header.

He also stayed strong to beat away Jake Reeves’ effort before doing well to tip Danny Rose’s header from Roberts’ cross over as Stevenage pushed for a third.

They finally had it in stoppage time when substitute Luke Norris ran through on goal after a slip from Jordan Brown before producing a calm finish.

While still 15 points ahead of fourth-placed Carlisle, Orient have now scored just once in their last six games and manager Richie Wellens was fuming with their first-half performance.

He said: “We didn’t compete, first and foremost.

“The last one was a counter attack when we’re down to 10 men, from a mistake, but the first two goals were diabolical from our point of view.

“I’ll take more or less all the criticism because I think I got the team wrong today. The way that we set up was wrong, but also players have to look in the mirror as well.

“Every time we went long, we were short and every time they went long, it was in behind and we were running back towards our own goal and making it tough for ourselves.

“A really bad day at the office and when we fill out that away stand and then at the finish of the game there’s only a couple of hundred there, that breaks my heart because it was nowhere near good enough today.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Nursing and midwifery unions in Scotland say they are prepared to strike in the new year over pay. Image: Shutterstock
Fife nurse struck off for lying about employment history
2
The property at 46 Rumdewan, Kingskettle. Image: Auction House Scotland
Auction for Fife three-bedroom fixer-upper starts at £110k
3
The overturned gritter. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Inveralmond Roundabout clears after 6-hour gritter recovery operation
4
Allen Kerr.
15-times cocaine limit lorry driver blacked out on notorious Fife road
5
This house in Kirkmichael has seen its asking price slashed. Image: Zoopla
5 Dundee, Perth, Fife and Angus properties that have had their price tags slashed
6
Glenrothes High School building with school sign in foreground
How many bullying incidents did your Fife school report? Glenrothes’ three secondary schools logged…
7
Stagecoach founder, Dame Ann Gloag is one of one of four people being accused of immigration offences.
Perth bus tycoon Dame Ann Gloag facing ‘human trafficking’ charge
8
William Innes at Perth Sheriff Court.
Sick Perth paedophile stole photos of local schoolgirls from social media and put them…
9
Ewan Law was caught after the L-plates prank.
L-plates prank proves costly for Fife drug-driver
10
Angry residents at Glendevon Country Park. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Perthshire country park lodge residents’ water troubles continue after NINE-day drought over festive period

More from The Courier

Gary Bowyer says his Dundee side should have beaten St Mirren in Paisley. Image: SNS.
Dundee were magnificent to a man says Gary Bowyer despite penalty pain at St…
Fox was content to have reached the last-16. Image: SNS
No ‘stress and panic’ for Dundee United as Liam Fox outlines why Rory MacLeod…
Dundee new and old: Josh Mulligan challenges ex-Dee Mark O'Hara. Image: SNS.
St Mirren v Dundee Verdict: Player ratings, key moments as penalties do for the…
Ricky Little was forced off early on in the Arbroath v Motherwell clash after being sick. Image: SNS
Ricky Little 'violently sick' during Arbroath Scottish Cup loss to Motherwell as Ian Campbell…
Police were called to a disturbance on South Street in St Andrews on Friday evening. Image: Google Maps.
Man and woman injured during St Andrews disturbance
Aziz Behich celebrates his crucial opener. Image: SNS
Dundee United verdict as Tangerines overcome early wobble to navigate University challenge
Arbroath keeper Cammy Gill blocks a Mikael Mandron effort against Motherwell. Image: SNS
Arbroath verdict: Key moments and ratings as Angus side crash out of Scottish Cup…
No trains will run between Dundee and Aberdeen. Image: Kenny Elrick
No trains between Dundee and Aberdeen due to track replacement works
Cameron Laidlaw leaves Forfar Sheriff Court.
Carnoustie cannabis dealer's home raided hours after he collected drugs
To go with story by Maggie Miller. Samantha Paton, owner and founder of Isolated Heroes - a Dundee fashion house. Picture shows; Samantha Paton . Unknown. Courtesy Claire Granger Date; Unknown
Q&A: Getting to know Samantha Paton, founder of Dundee fashion house that dressed Miley…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented