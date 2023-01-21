Jamal Lowe backed to make QPR impact after scoring first goal against Swansea

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Jamal Lowe backed to make QPR impact after scoring first goal against Swansea

By Press Association
January 21 2023, 6.37pm
Jamal Lowe has been backed to make an impact at QPR by Neil Critchley (Adam Davy/PA)

QPR boss Neil Critchley backed Jamal Lowe to make an impact for the club after the forward scored on his full debut in a 1-1 draw at home to Swansea.

Lowe, a recent loan signing from Bournemouth, opened the scoring after 27 minutes at Loftus Road.

But he missed chances to double Rangers’ lead before Jay Fulton netted a late equaliser for the Swans.

Critchley said: “I thought he was excellent. He scored a really good goal and was a constant threat.

“In two or three weeks’ time, when he’s a bit sharper and has found a bit more rhythm, he takes one of those chances. He could have ended up walking away with the match ball.

“Because of a couple of enforced subs we’ve had to make because of injuries, he’s ended up playing 90 minutes. He was obviously tired at the end but he put a real shift in.”

Those changes saw striker Lyndon Dykes and on-loan Manchester United right-back Ethan Laird come off during the second half.

Dykes had worked hard up front and Rangers were less effective after the pair were withdrawn.

Critchley explained: “Lyndon was sick at half-time. He wanted to continue but was obviously struggling. We didn’t want to bring him off but we had to. That maybe did alter the way that we played.

“Ethan went off with a hamstring injury, which was obviously serious enough for him to have to go off, and we really missed him as well because he was really good for us.”

Fulton’s leveller was a huge blow for Rangers, who have now won just one of their past 13 matches – a run which has included seven defeats.

They dropped to 13th in the Sky Bet Championship table and have won just one of their seven matches under Critchley, who inherited an out-of-form team and has endured a difficult start to his tenure since replacing Michael Beale at the west London club.

Swansea boss Russell Martin praised his players for their improved second-half performance.

They struggled to create chances before former QPR man Ryan Manning played a clever reverse pass to Luke Cundle, who might have looked to score himself but instead teed up Fulton for a simple finish.

“I am happy with a point. I’m pleased with a lot of the game and frustrated by some of the rest of it,” said Martin.

“It was a poor goal to concede but there was more disappointment with the mentality of the team after that – we went a bit timid, passive and slow.

“We limited them to very little in the first half apart from the goal and at half-time we had a chat about it and wanted more energy and aggression. In the second half we showed a willingness to fight.

“At half-time it didn’t feel like it had been us. I said that we can always accept if we’re losing our way, being brave and aggressive with the ball and with intensity. It didn’t feel like that enough. Let’s make sure we do it on our terms.

“I said we’d get a chance and we scored a goal of high quality.”

