Hamilton reach Scottish Cup fifth round with shootout victory over Ross County

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Hamilton reach Scottish Cup fifth round with shootout victory over Ross County

By Press Association
January 21 2023, 6.39pm
Hamilton beat Ross County on penalties to advance on Saturday (Jane Barlow/PA)
Hamilton beat Ross County on penalties to advance on Saturday (Jane Barlow/PA)

Hamilton won the battle of the bottom sides as they reached the fifth round of the Scottish Cup with a 5-3 penalty shoot-out victory over Ross County.

The two sides could not be separated after extra-time at New Douglas Park which meant that penalties were required and it was the Championship strugglers who progressed.

It was a contest that showed plenty of signs of a game being played between two clubs in the lower reaches of their respective leagues, with 120 minutes dominated by sloppy possession and missed opportunities.

Hamilton boss John Rankin made one change from the side that beat Morton last weekend, with Chrissy McGinn coming in for Daniel O’Reilly.

Premiership basement boys Ross County made four changes following their draw at Motherwell. Out went Alex Iacovitti, David Cancola, Jordan Tillson and Jordan White, replaced by Keith Watson, Nohan Kenneh, Kazeem Olaigbe and Jordy Hiwula.

It was the visitors who started the better and had a flurry of early chances, most of them created by their brightest spark Yan Dhanda, who orchestrated some neat moves for Ross County from the base of midfield.

Hiwula – who was handed his first start since November – should have given the Premiership side the lead after latching onto Dhanda’s teasing low cross but could only smash his effort straight at Ryan Fulton.

Owura Edwards blasted the ball over from close range before Hiwula spurned another brilliant opportunity after 16 minutes when he was on the end of an inch-perfect Dhanda corner and his misguided header went over the crossbar.

Ross County boss Malky McKay shuffled the pack at the break as his side tried to assert their dominance, with Victor Loturi replacing Kenneh.

The visitors continued to peg back the home side and went agonisingly close to opening the scoring as Ross Callachan nearly found the corner with a looping header, but it was scrambled off the line by Dylan McGowan.

Jordan White did not do much different from Dhanda’s dangerous deliveries as he headed over the crossbar from close range with his first touch of the ball, while Andy Ryan drew a smart stop from Ross Laidlaw as extra-time loomed.

William Akio came close to winning it for County, but his shot was saved by Fulton, before – up the other end – Dario Zanatta’s effort came crashing back off the post.

Jordan White, who was subject to a bid from St Johnstone this week, missed his spot-kick from 12 yards and that proved decisive as Ryan’s effort sent the Championship side into the fifth round.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Owners Dixie and Bill Forbes inside The Heritage Bar in Kirkcaldy. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Fife pub that ‘oozes charm’ for sale with owners to retire after nearly 20…
2
Nursing and midwifery unions in Scotland say they are prepared to strike in the new year over pay. Image: Shutterstock
Fife nurse struck off for lying about employment history
3
To go with story by Maggie Miller. Samantha Paton, owner and founder of Isolated Heroes - a Dundee fashion house. Picture shows; Samantha Paton . Unknown. Courtesy Claire Granger Date; Unknown
Q&A: Getting to know Samantha Paton, founder of Dundee fashion house that dressed Miley…
4
Brian Cox and David Clegg in conversation at DC Thomson HQ in Dundee. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Brian Cox tells Courier subscribers of his ‘proudest moment’ filming Succession in Dundee
4
5
Hamilton beat Ross County on penalties to advance on Saturday (Jane Barlow/PA)
EXCLUSIVE: 70 social media accounts dedicated to school violence and bullying in Tayside and…
6
Police were called to a disturbance on South Street in St Andrews on Friday evening. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.
Elderly man and student injured during St Andrews disturbance
7
Stagecoach founder, Dame Ann Gloag is one of one of four people being accused of immigration offences.
Perth bus tycoon Dame Ann Gloag facing ‘human trafficking’ charge
8
Eriksson could lift the Superliga title. Image: SNS
Dundee United keeper Carljohan Eriksson seals loan switch to Danish league leaders
9
Matthew Dewar appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
Perth drugs-on-wheels dealer caught with £4k of cocaine and cash hidden in his pants
10
Jade and her son Caron. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Dundee mum terrified ceiling will cave in on kids after years of leaks
3

More from The Courier

Members of the Net Zero Committee Liam Kerr MSP and Mark Ruskell MSP meet Hillcrest Homes chief executive Angela Linton and her deputy Fiona Morrison.
‘Long term decline’ in planning staff numbers undermines green revolution  
Riot police and negotiators were at the four-hour stand-off. Image: Jim Payne.
Pair caused Cowdenbeath siege because they were 'bored as f**k'
Remi Matthews was impressed by Cammy MacPherson and Dan Phillips. Images: SNS.
Remi Matthews: Dan Phillips and Cammy MacPherson give St Johnstone midfield energy they've been…
Police are urging motorists to check their dashcam footage to aid police with their investigations. Picture by Sandy McCook.
EXCLUSIVE: Frightened motorists flood SNP with A9 safety concerns
Hamilton beat Ross County on penalties to advance on Saturday (Jane Barlow/PA)
How 'insane' Dundee killer Robert Mone had last word when sentenced for murder
Dundee University's life sciences building. Image: Dundee University.
Dundee start-up aims to build global vaccine business
Bushnell was sentenced at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.
Fife man, 81, jailed for two decades of historic child abuse
Maureen Hodge and husband Eddie.
Heartbroken Fife widow says husband with dementia 'went through hell' in local hospital
United defeated Stirling University on Saturday. Image: SNS
Scottish Cup draw: Dundee United host Kilmarnock as Premiership opposition await Raith Rovers if…
Sarah Brown with husband and former Prime Minister, Gordon Brown. Image: DC Thomson.
Sarah Brown criticised for Dame Ann Gloag remarks after Perth bus tycoon's 'human trafficking'…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented