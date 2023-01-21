The plan was to win: Slaven Bilic unhappy as Watford held by Rotherham

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

The plan was to win: Slaven Bilic unhappy as Watford held by Rotherham

By Press Association
January 21 2023, 6.46pm
It was a frustrating afternoon for Watford manager Slaven Bilic (Simon Galloway/PA)
It was a frustrating afternoon for Watford manager Slaven Bilic (Simon Galloway/PA)

Watford manager Slaven Bilic bemoaned his side’s lack of incisiveness in a 1-1 draw with Rotherham at Vicarage Road which damaged their automatic promotion hopes.

Joao Ferreira’s 53rd-minute equaliser cancelled out Shane Ferguson’s close-range opener for Rotherham, but the Hornets are now 13 points adrift of second-placed Sheffield United and a further five behind leaders Burnley.

Bilic said: “I’m disappointed with the result, obviously. The plan was to win, no matter how difficult every game is, especially in the Championship.

“We started well, especially on the right side, and I told the players I can’t ask more from them at the moment, but we are missing enough quality in the middle of the park and especially up front.

“The majority of our top players are not on the pitch and we can’t rely on the kids to be consistent week in, week out.

“So many times today we were one against one in promising situations facing the opponent and then it’s all about quality.

“Up until those top players come back, we have to fight and win as many points as we can.”

Bilic at least found a positive in Ferreira’s goal, which was struck hard and true into the bottom corner from 20 yards.

“It was a great goal by Ferreira,” said the Watford boss. “A great strike and he scored at a good time when there was still enough time for us to win the game and to lift us up, but Rotherham created the best chance after that.

“We didn’t convert our situations and didn’t end up with the chances where their defenders had to make a foul or something. It wasn’t enough.

“You can call it killer instinct, you can call it decision-making, you can call it quality, that’s all part of it. Every one of our guys has it, but in those 90 minutes today it was missing. It’s clear as sky, simple as that.

“So we’re disappointed with the result but every point counts.”

By contrast, Rotherham manager Matt Taylor welcomed with the result to follow last week’s 4-0 victory over another promotion-chasing side in Blackburn.

Taylor said: “We’ve got to believe we can achieve something when we come to these clubs otherwise there’s no point coming here. Watford’s squad is stronger than ours.

“I’m really pleased with the performance. The commitment’s spot on at the moment. The effort’s there. We have to make the opposition work hard for everything we get. It’s just a question of quality.

“People look at the squads and say that we shouldn’t be competing in this league but we are. We deserve to be in this competition.”

Taylor praised debutant Tariqe Fosu, who joined on loan from Premier League Brentford in midweek, and also the experienced defensive combination of fellow January acquisitions Sean Morrison and Lee Peltier, for so long team-mates at Cardiff City.

Taylor added: “We had the best chance to win the game with Tariqe. If that goes in, it’s almost a perfect debut. But we’ll go home satisfied in spite of what might have been.

“He’s a good quality player, so he has to fit in here. He’s someone who’s a little bit different to what we’ve got. He can beat a player and he can get that ball exactly where he wants it.

“Sean Morrison and Lee Peltier have played together an awful lot in their careers so they understand each other’s game. That’s helping Cam Humphreys alongside Sean.

“Players that were feeling a little more shaken with their games are almost immediately feeling a little bit more comfortable by having those experienced players around them.

“We have to know what we are and we’ve re-found a bit of our identity, something that was missing up until the last couple of games.

“We make it uncomfortable for the opposition and it’s my job to now add structure and quality to that starting block.

“We have to have more players available, so we’ll try to get a couple more players in the building to help us. It’s good that we’ve got next weekend off.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Owners Dixie and Bill Forbes inside The Heritage Bar in Kirkcaldy. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Fife pub that ‘oozes charm’ for sale with owners to retire after nearly 20…
2
Nursing and midwifery unions in Scotland say they are prepared to strike in the new year over pay. Image: Shutterstock
Fife nurse struck off for lying about employment history
3
To go with story by Maggie Miller. Samantha Paton, owner and founder of Isolated Heroes - a Dundee fashion house. Picture shows; Samantha Paton . Unknown. Courtesy Claire Granger Date; Unknown
Q&A: Getting to know Samantha Paton, founder of Dundee fashion house that dressed Miley…
4
Brian Cox and David Clegg in conversation at DC Thomson HQ in Dundee. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Brian Cox tells Courier subscribers of his ‘proudest moment’ filming Succession in Dundee
4
5
It was a frustrating afternoon for Watford manager Slaven Bilic (Simon Galloway/PA)
EXCLUSIVE: 70 social media accounts dedicated to school violence and bullying in Tayside and…
6
Police were called to a disturbance on South Street in St Andrews on Friday evening. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.
Elderly man and student injured during St Andrews disturbance
7
Stagecoach founder, Dame Ann Gloag is one of one of four people being accused of immigration offences.
Perth bus tycoon Dame Ann Gloag facing ‘human trafficking’ charge
8
Eriksson could lift the Superliga title. Image: SNS
Dundee United keeper Carljohan Eriksson seals loan switch to Danish league leaders
9
Matthew Dewar appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
Perth drugs-on-wheels dealer caught with £4k of cocaine and cash hidden in his pants
10
Jade and her son Caron. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Dundee mum terrified ceiling will cave in on kids after years of leaks
3

More from The Courier

Members of the Net Zero Committee Liam Kerr MSP and Mark Ruskell MSP meet Hillcrest Homes chief executive Angela Linton and her deputy Fiona Morrison.
‘Long term decline’ in planning staff numbers undermines green revolution  
Riot police and negotiators were at the four-hour stand-off. Image: Jim Payne.
Pair caused Cowdenbeath siege because they were 'bored as f**k'
Remi Matthews was impressed by Cammy MacPherson and Dan Phillips. Images: SNS.
Remi Matthews: Dan Phillips and Cammy MacPherson give St Johnstone midfield energy they've been…
Police are urging motorists to check their dashcam footage to aid police with their investigations. Picture by Sandy McCook.
EXCLUSIVE: Frightened motorists flood SNP with A9 safety concerns
It was a frustrating afternoon for Watford manager Slaven Bilic (Simon Galloway/PA)
How 'insane' Dundee killer Robert Mone had last word when sentenced for murder
Dundee University's life sciences building. Image: Dundee University.
Dundee start-up aims to build global vaccine business
Bushnell was sentenced at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.
Fife man, 81, jailed for two decades of historic child abuse
Maureen Hodge and husband Eddie.
Heartbroken Fife widow says husband with dementia 'went through hell' in local hospital
United defeated Stirling University on Saturday. Image: SNS
Scottish Cup draw: Dundee United host Kilmarnock as Premiership opposition await Raith Rovers if…
Sarah Brown with husband and former Prime Minister, Gordon Brown. Image: DC Thomson.
Sarah Brown criticised for Dame Ann Gloag remarks after Perth bus tycoon's 'human trafficking'…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented