John Mousinho salutes skipper Marlon Pack after Portsmouth beat Exeter

John Mousinho hailed stand-in captain Marlon Pack after starting his Portsmouth reign with a 2-0 win at home to Exeter.

Second-half goals from Pack and Wales midfielder Joe Morrell were enough to earn Pompey their first home victory since September.

Head coach Mousinho, taking charge for the first time since replacing Danny Cowley, said: “That was a pretty intense 90 to 95 minutes.

“Exeter are a good side, and that was a great result.

“I thought that we started the game well, but Exeter came back into the game well, and Matt Macey saved well twice to deny them the lead. That is what we have brought him in to do.

“I only tweaked things at half-time, telling the lads that we needed to press forward more and use the ball wide.

“They had chances, but we kept plugging away, and it was an excellent goal from Marlon.

“I think that gave us the impetus, and maybe got the monkey off our back. I made Marlon captain today, but I want all the players to be leaders in this team.”

Portsmouth fans protested against owner Michael Eisner before the game and it was Exeter who came closest to scoring in the first half.

Luton loanee Macey, making his Pompey debut in goal, ensured it remained goalless at the break with fine saves from Sam Nombe and Josh Key.

A shot over the bar by Colby Bishop on eight minutes, and a 20-yard shot put wide by Morrell was all the hosts had to offer in the opening period.

Lacey saved early in the second half from Jevani Brown, but it was Pompey who broke the deadlock on 55 minutes.

A cross from the right from Zak Swanson was headed clear to the boot of Pack, and he volleyed into the net from 25 yards.

A second from Morrell on 74 minutes sealed the points after he capitalised on a mistake by Exeter goalkeeper Jamal Blackman.

Exeter boss Gary Caldwell said: “It is a disappointing result. We had chances throughout the game, but failed to take them, and it cost us in the end.

“It’s always good to keep the home crowd quiet, which I felt we did in the first half.

“With more quality in front of goal we may have seen a different result.

“The second goal was tough on us but you can’t criticise Jamal. He’s an excellent goalkeeper and these things happen.”