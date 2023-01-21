Steven Schumacher hails four ‘excellent goals’ as Plymouth see off Cheltenham

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Steven Schumacher hails four ‘excellent goals’ as Plymouth see off Cheltenham

By Press Association
January 21 2023, 6.54pm
Steven Schumacher’s Plymouth saw off Cheltenham on Saturday (Adam Davy/PA)
Steven Schumacher’s Plymouth saw off Cheltenham on Saturday (Adam Davy/PA)

Plymouth boss Steven Schumacher was delighted with his League One table-topping side’s 4-2 home win over Cheltenham.

Argyle led 2-0 thanks to goals from Dan Scarr and Ryan Hardie, while Cheltenham responded through Taylor Perry before half-time.

Callum Wright made it 3-1 before Alfie May again reduced the gap and Sam Cosgrove made it 4-2 and 13 home league wins for the leaders.

Schumacher said: “We would have liked it to have been a little more boring to be honest.

“Our four goals were excellent goals.

“But the two goals that Cheltenham got when – we looked as though we were comfortable in the game – just made it a little bit more nerve-wracking than I would have liked.

“I thought we defended OK. Cheltenham cause you problems, they have got good players.

“I just thought that the two goals they scored when we were in complete control of the game can get your heart rate going a bit more when you don’t need it to.

“You are never going to get perfection.

“Some of the quality that the players have shown today – especially going forward – was outstanding.

“That’s why we are so pleased to have them all here in the squad and playing for our team.

“Going forward today we were a real threat and we had speed on the wings with Tyreik Wright and Bali Mumba.

“They caused Cheltenham problems and we had Finn Azaz getting in pockets of space and putting balls on a plate for Callum Wright and Ryan Hardie to score.

“I’m really pleased. We are in a good position. The five new signings we have made in January have added to what was already a really strong Argyle squad.

“We are top of the league for a reason because we have been playing well.”

Cheltenham boss Wade Elliott was proud of his side despite defeat, saying: “There are lots of aspects of the performance that I am really proud about.

“Momentum is such a big thing in a football match and it is learning to manage momentum a little bit.

“They score and there is 20,000 here and they are a up a little bit. We needed just a little bit of know-how and a little bit of nous to settle into the game for five minutes and make sure one doesn’t become two.

“I said at half-time, you then give yourself a mountain to climb. In fairness, by half-time we were halfway back up it and very close to scaling it.

“We have shown that we can attack, create chances, score goals but you can’t expect to come to Plymouth and score five goals.

“We will keep chipping away, we will keep looking to get better and keep trying to find a balance between being really solid and resolute and keep creating the amount of chances we are.

“We will reflect on the performance. There was lots of stuff we did well and one or two things we think we can do better.

“But we need to get ready to pick ourselves up, bounce into work on Monday because we need the same again and slightly better.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Owners Dixie and Bill Forbes inside The Heritage Bar in Kirkcaldy. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Fife pub that ‘oozes charm’ for sale with owners to retire after nearly 20…
2
Nursing and midwifery unions in Scotland say they are prepared to strike in the new year over pay. Image: Shutterstock
Fife nurse struck off for lying about employment history
3
To go with story by Maggie Miller. Samantha Paton, owner and founder of Isolated Heroes - a Dundee fashion house. Picture shows; Samantha Paton . Unknown. Courtesy Claire Granger Date; Unknown
Q&A: Getting to know Samantha Paton, founder of Dundee fashion house that dressed Miley…
4
Brian Cox and David Clegg in conversation at DC Thomson HQ in Dundee. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Brian Cox tells Courier subscribers of his ‘proudest moment’ filming Succession in Dundee
4
5
Steven Schumacher’s Plymouth saw off Cheltenham on Saturday (Adam Davy/PA)
EXCLUSIVE: 70 social media accounts dedicated to school violence and bullying in Tayside and…
6
Police were called to a disturbance on South Street in St Andrews on Friday evening. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.
Elderly man and student injured during St Andrews disturbance
7
Stagecoach founder, Dame Ann Gloag is one of one of four people being accused of immigration offences.
Perth bus tycoon Dame Ann Gloag facing ‘human trafficking’ charge
8
Eriksson could lift the Superliga title. Image: SNS
Dundee United keeper Carljohan Eriksson seals loan switch to Danish league leaders
9
Matthew Dewar appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
Perth drugs-on-wheels dealer caught with £4k of cocaine and cash hidden in his pants
10
Jade and her son Caron. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Dundee mum terrified ceiling will cave in on kids after years of leaks
2

More from The Courier

Arbroath crashed to a Scottish Cup defeat against Motherwell. Image: SNS
4 talking points as Arbroath Scottish Cup dream ends with Motherwell loss
Cudjoe slaloms through challenges. Image: SNS
5 Dundee United talking points as 2 youngsters stake claim for Tannadice minutes
Dejected Dundee players after losing the penalty shootout to St Mirren. Image: SNS.
4 Dundee talking points from frustrating shootout defeat at St Mirren
Elmwood Golf Course is part of the pilot scheme.
Golf available on PRESCRIPTION in Fife as part of ‘pioneering health initiative’
To go with story by Katrina Macarthur. New chairman of NSA Scotland Picture shows; Peter Myles. His farm. Supplied by NSA Date; 20/01/2023
Angus farmer Peter Myles elected sheep association chair
Nicola Sturgeon praised Ian Blackford's leadership. Image: PA.
Nicola Sturgeon vows she has 'plenty in the tank' to stay on as first…
To go with story by Nancy Nicolson. Former Royal Marines and farming charity RSABI are working together to deliver a mental health initiative for Scottish agriculture, Picture shows; L to R: David Leggat, RSABI Trustee, Carol McLaren, RSABI Chief Executive and former Royal Marine Hugh Jones,. Unknown. Supplied by RSABI Date; Unknown
Rural mental health scheme is inspired by Marines
NFU Hustings McDiarmid Park Perth LR With Caroline Millar NFU - Andrew Connon, Alasdair MacNab Robin Traquair
Farmers' union hustings sees big questions for candidates
Our Ginger Gairdner was heartened by the sight of greenery after all the frost and snow.
GINGER GAIRDNER: The golden rule of hedges and edges
Iain Fenwick hopes to keep the High Street alive. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Perth man's quest to improve city centre leads to app launch

Editor's Picks

Most Commented