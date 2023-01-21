Blackburn boss Jon Dahl Tomasson bemoans Daniel Ayala dismissal as ‘harsh’

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Jon Dahl Tomasson described the dismissal of Blackburn captain Daniel Ayala as “harsh” after seeing his side earn a first Sky Bet Championship draw of the season in their 28th game.

The centre-back earned a second yellow card for holding back Bristol City’s Nahki Wells in the 74th minute, having already been booked for a first-half foul.

Rovers had taken a 54th-minute lead when Bradley Dack slotted home from Tyler Morton’s low cross from the right.

But City levelled 14 minutes later, Antoine Semenyo capitalising on the rebound to make it 1-1 when Blackburn goalkeeper Thomas Kaminski could only parry a Zak Vyner drive.

Blackburn boss Tomasson said: “I thought the sending-off was very harsh. I didn’t see the incident for the first yellow card, but the second should not have been given.

“The Bristol player was clever in the way he used his body to draw a foul. Was it worthy of a yellow card? I don’t think so.

“Big compliments need to go to the lads for the way they played 10 against 11 in the closing stages.

“They showed quality and great spirit to reward our travelling fans. It was a very solid performance against a team with a lot of attacking quality, who have been in good form over the last couple of weeks.

“There is some disappointment because we took the lead and looked to be in control of the game.

“We conceded a goal from the sort of individual mistakes that happen in football.

“But in the end the result is OK because this is never an easy place to visit. I am very pleased with the way the players stuck in there after the sending-off.

“We scored a brilliant goal with good movement and a great run and cutback from Morton to set up Bradley, who you always expect to score from that sort of chance.”

City substitute Sam Bell thought he had won the game when shooting home from Kal Naismith’s pass in the final minute of normal time, but had his celebrations cut short by an offside flag.

Manager Nigel Pearson said: “We were the better side, on top for almost the entire game. It was a good performance.

“The table tells you that Blackburn are a decent side and we played at a good tempo throughout to cause them a lot of problems.

“Another week goes past and yet another penalty appeal goes against us. Nahki Wells was tackled from behind inside the box and nothing is given.

“Had we made that sort of challenge and had a penalty awarded against us, I would not have complained.

“Then we have a goal ruled out at the end for an offside decision the linesman was in no position to make.

“Antoine Semenyo played really well and deserved his goal. As a young man he has dealt with all the background noise and transfer speculation really well.

“It was a really honest team performance. We are disappointed with the goal we conceded, but no one can question the commitment of this group of players.

“I don’t expect perfect performances. But I do demand 100 per cent and that is exactly what the players are giving me at the moment.”