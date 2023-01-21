Liam Smith claims fourth-round stoppage victory against Chris Eubank Jr

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Liam Smith claims fourth-round stoppage victory against Chris Eubank Jr

By Press Association
January 21 2023, 11.35pm Updated: January 21 2023, 11.49pm
Liam Smith claimed a fourth-round win (Nick Potts/PA)
Liam Smith claimed a fourth-round win (Nick Potts/PA)

Liam Smith produced a devastating fourth-round stoppage to beat Chris Eubank Jr in their middleweight grudge clash in Manchester.

With the build-up overshadowed by unpleasant exchanges during Thursday’s final pre-fight press conference, there was little love lost between the fighters as they walked out to a packed AO Arena.

Smith, a former WBO light-middleweight champion with 32 wins from 36 fights, made the better start and although Eubank Jr recovered, he was put down twice in the fourth before the referee stepped in to end the contest.

Chris Eubank Jr v Liam Smith – AO Arena
Chris Eubank Jr (right) had recovered from a slow start against Liam Smith (Nick Potts/PA)

With the public slanging match done and the action finally under way, it was Liverpudlian Smith who made an early impact when landing a short right hand in the first round.

Eubank Jr regrouped for the second, following up a jab with a couple of slick combinations as he looked to get back on level terms and then broke through with some uppercuts in the third round.

The contest, though, was brought to a swift conclusion in the fourth round when Smith forced Eubank Jr into the corner and then sent him onto the canvas with a left uppercut and hook combination.

Although Eubank Jr bravely got back to his feet, he was soon down again from another right-hand shot which prompted referee Victor Loughlin to step in and give Smith a fourth straight victory which puts him in prime position for a shot at a second world title.

“I don’t know if it was one shot or an accumulation, but I told you all week,” Smith said on Sky Sports Box Office following his victory.

“A lot got made of Chris’ great chin, I’ve got a great chin, but there’s many fighters with better chins who have been knocked out in the past.

“I told you all week, don’t be surprised, nobody can not be hurt.”

Chris Eubank Jr following defeat to Liam Smith
Chris Eubank Jr was knocked down twice (Nick Potts/PA)

Eubank Jr paid tribute to Smith’s victory, and looked to make amends for their heated pre-fight exchanges.

“Big congratulations to him. He caught me with a great shot,” Eubank Jr said.

“The build-up was the build-up, it got a bit ugly at the end. I regretted that. I respect you, I respect your family, I always have.

“If the fans want to see a rematch, we can get it on at Anfield. Big respect, man.”

Richard Riakporhe celebrates
Richard Riakporhe celebrated an impressive victory over Krzysztof Glowacki (Nick Potts/PA)

Earlier on the undercard, Richard Riakporhe put himself in the frame for a world title shot as he stopped former WBO cruiserweight champion Krzysztof Glowacki in the fourth round.

‘The Midnight Train’ had troubled Glowacki with a booming right hand shot in the second round and remained on the front foot.

Londoner Riakporhe, 33, went on the offensive again in the fourth and pushed Glowacki into the corner, with the referee swiftly stepping in to save the Polish fighter further punishment.

Joseph Parker (right) and Jack Massey
Joseph Parker (right) beat Jack Massey on all three judges’ scorecards (Nick Potts/PA)

Former heavyweight champion Joseph Parker defeated Derbyshire’s Jack Massey on points after 10 rounds.

In a first fight since losing against Joe Joyce in September, New Zealander Parker outscored Massey, who has stepped up from cruiserweight, in a unanimous decision.

Ekow Essuman retained his British and Commonwealth welterweight titles on a majority decision over Chris Kongo, with one of the judges scoring the contest even.

