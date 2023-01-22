Graeme Shinnie: Players have to handle the pressure of being at Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Graeme Shinnie: Players have to handle the pressure of being at Aberdeen

By Press Association
January 22 2023, 9.01am
Graeme Shinnie vowed to meet the pressure (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Graeme Shinnie vowed to meet the pressure (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Aberdeen midfielder Graeme Shinnie has stressed the Dons players need to show why they were brought to Pittodrie and stand up to the pressure.

Jim Goodwin and his squad have some making up to do with the supporters following their 5-0 defeat by Hearts on Wednesday.

Aberdeen have only won once in eight games since the World Cup break ended and have lost their last six games away from Pittodrie.

The form is far from the ideal backdrop for a tricky Scottish Cup fourth-round tie at Darvel, who have come from the Ayrshire Juniors ranks to sit top of the West of Scotland League Premier Division in Scottish football’s pyramid.

Shinnie said: “When you are at a club like Aberdeen, if you are not winning games pressure is always there.

“Pressure in football is always there no matter whether you are top of the league, bottom of the league – football is always pressure.

“You always have individual pressure. I’m not happy with how I played, that’s my pressure to do well and to do the best I can.

“And then comes the pressure of the team to do well and win games, and when you are at a club like Aberdeen the demand is there to win games. And if you don’t do that, the pressure is going to ramp up.

“We are at this club for a reason, we’ve got to handle that.

“As players our full focus is changing the form around. I’ve been here a relatively short time but there is a good team spirit, the manager here is very good and we are all trying to come together to turn the results around.”

Darvel have already scored 23 goals in the competition including five away from home against League 1 promotion hopefuls Montrose.

Their squad includes players such as former Ross County midfielder Ian McShane, ex-Motherwell and Ayr striker Craig Moore and Ross Caldwell, who played for the likes of Hibernian, St Mirren and Morton.

Shinnie said: “We’ve got a tough game on Monday. People will look at this game and Darvel as a junior team, but they’ve got a lot of good players that could play a lot higher than where they are.

“It’s one we are up for, it’s one where we need to show a reaction from Wednesday night’s game, and one we need to step up and be counted for.

“Every game is tough in this country, the Scottish Cup is a very tough competition. There are no easy ties to get through.”

