David Martindale delighted by Steven Bradley response to harsh half-time words

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

David Martindale delighted by Steven Bradley response to harsh half-time words

By Press Association
January 22 2023, 11.57am
David Martindale saw his Livingston side avoid a cup upset (Jane Barlow/PA).
David Martindale saw his Livingston side avoid a cup upset (Jane Barlow/PA).

Livingston manager David Martindale revealed Steven Bradley delivered the ideal response to a half-time dressing-down as the winger scored a second-half double to seal their passage into the fifth round of the Scottish Cup.

League Two Stenhousemuir were on course for shock win as they led Livingston, fourth in the Scottish Premiership, at the interval following defender Nicky Jamieson’s powerful header.

However, the top-flight side turned the tie around in the second period with three goals in eight minutes to secure a 3-1 win.

Scott Pittman equalised after 52 minutes before Bradley fired the visitors in front three minutes later with a sublime 25-yard free-kick lashed into the top corner and then notched his second and Livingston’s third in the 59th minute.

Martindale admitted he had some harsh words for Bradley during the break but got the reaction he was looking for as the 20-year-old opened his account for Livingston following his recent signing from Hibernian.

Martindale said: “I’m really happy with Steven. I had a wee nip at him at half-time, if I’m honest, and I got the reaction I wanted.

“I thought he was very, very good for a good spell in the second half. I thought he was one of our best players.

“His second goal was a really good finish, I’ve seen players slash at them and they go over the bar, wide or you hit the keeper with it through a lack of composure, but Steven took a wee touch and passes it into the net.

“It was a really good goal.”

Martindale was impressed by Gary Naysmith’s part-timers as they pushed Livingston all the way.

He said: “We dominated large parts of the game, but credit to Stenhousemuir, they are League Two, but I thought they gave a good account of themselves.

“Their fitness was good, their intensity, they tried to press us and overall their keeper wasn’t extremely busy, so that’s down to their game management.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Owners Dixie and Bill Forbes inside The Heritage Bar in Kirkcaldy. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Fife pub that ‘oozes charm’ for sale with owners to retire after nearly 20…
2
Nursing and midwifery unions in Scotland say they are prepared to strike in the new year over pay. Image: Shutterstock
Fife nurse struck off for lying about employment history
3
To go with story by Maggie Miller. Samantha Paton, owner and founder of Isolated Heroes - a Dundee fashion house. Picture shows; Samantha Paton . Unknown. Courtesy Claire Granger Date; Unknown
Q&A: Getting to know Samantha Paton, founder of Dundee fashion house that dressed Miley…
4
Brian Cox and David Clegg in conversation at DC Thomson HQ in Dundee. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Brian Cox tells Courier subscribers of his ‘proudest moment’ filming Succession in Dundee
4
5
David Martindale saw his Livingston side avoid a cup upset (Jane Barlow/PA).
EXCLUSIVE: 70 social media accounts dedicated to school violence and bullying in Tayside and…
6
Police were called to a disturbance on South Street in St Andrews on Friday evening. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.
Elderly man and student injured during St Andrews disturbance
7
Stagecoach founder, Dame Ann Gloag is one of one of four people being accused of immigration offences.
Perth bus tycoon Dame Ann Gloag facing ‘human trafficking’ charge
8
Eriksson could lift the Superliga title. Image: SNS
Dundee United keeper Carljohan Eriksson seals loan switch to Danish league leaders
9
Matthew Dewar appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
Perth drugs-on-wheels dealer caught with £4k of cocaine and cash hidden in his pants
10
Jade and her son Caron. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Dundee mum terrified ceiling will cave in on kids after years of leaks
2

More from The Courier

Arbroath crashed to a Scottish Cup defeat against Motherwell. Image: SNS
4 talking points as Arbroath Scottish Cup dream ends with Motherwell loss
Cudjoe slaloms through challenges. Image: SNS
5 Dundee United talking points as 2 youngsters stake claim for Tannadice minutes
Dejected Dundee players after losing the penalty shootout to St Mirren. Image: SNS.
4 Dundee talking points from frustrating shootout defeat at St Mirren
Elmwood Golf Course is part of the pilot scheme.
Golf available on PRESCRIPTION in Fife as part of ‘pioneering health initiative’
To go with story by Katrina Macarthur. New chairman of NSA Scotland Picture shows; Peter Myles. His farm. Supplied by NSA Date; 20/01/2023
Angus farmer Peter Myles elected sheep association chair
Nicola Sturgeon praised Ian Blackford's leadership. Image: PA.
Nicola Sturgeon vows she has 'plenty in the tank' to stay on as first…
To go with story by Nancy Nicolson. Former Royal Marines and farming charity RSABI are working together to deliver a mental health initiative for Scottish agriculture, Picture shows; L to R: David Leggat, RSABI Trustee, Carol McLaren, RSABI Chief Executive and former Royal Marine Hugh Jones,. Unknown. Supplied by RSABI Date; Unknown
Rural mental health scheme is inspired by Marines
NFU Hustings McDiarmid Park Perth LR With Caroline Millar NFU - Andrew Connon, Alasdair MacNab Robin Traquair
Farmers' union hustings sees big questions for candidates
Our Ginger Gairdner was heartened by the sight of greenery after all the frost and snow.
GINGER GAIRDNER: The golden rule of hedges and edges
Iain Fenwick hopes to keep the High Street alive. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Perth man's quest to improve city centre leads to app launch

Editor's Picks

Most Commented