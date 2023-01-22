Tony Mowbray will not say sorry to Boro-supporting son after Sunderland win

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Tony Mowbray will not say sorry to Boro-supporting son after Sunderland win

By Press Association
January 22 2023, 3.16pm
Tony Mowbray’s side beat Boro (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Tony Mowbray's side beat Boro (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Tony Mowbray was thinking about what his family would say after leading Sunderland to an impressive 2-0 victory over his hometown club Middlesbrough.

The Teesside-born Black Cats boss, a former Boro captain and manager, was proud after watching his young team close the gap to Michael Carrick’s sixth-placed side to one point in the Championship.

Top scorer Ross Stewart put Sunderland in front in the 51st minute when he tapped in the rebound after Zack Steffen had saved his penalty.

That spot-kick arrived after Dael Fry was red carded for bringing down Stewart as he charged through on goal – even though Middlesbrough complained it should not have been given.

With nine minutes remaining Sunderland wrapped up the points when the brilliant Amad Diallo, on loan from Manchester United, found the inside of the near post to highlight his talent once more.

After winning the Wear-Tees derby in front a 42,584 crowd, Mowbray knows he will have some explaining to do to his family.

He said: “I will be interested to see what my 13-year-old boy thinks. He will be fine! I won’t apologise to him because it is my job to get the result.

“What I would say is it was amazing today. It is not every time you get that passion, the noise from a crowd.

“Middlesbrough are a good team and they had won five of their last six away games. We beat a really good football team.

“We want to win and we have to get the balance right between developing, creating an identity and winning. I want to win.

“We denied them clear-cut opportunities and created some ourselves. We have been there where you get punished when you don’t make the most of those, and everyone would be unhappy. But we played well enough and got the result today.

“Was it a penalty, was it a sending off? I don’t know. We have had enough sending-offs ourselves this season. The result is the result.”

Even though Sunderland created more and better chances during the course of the 90 minutes, the decision from referee James Linington to award the penalty and issue Fry the red card was a huge moment in the game.

Carrick said: “I don’t agree with either to be honest. For the sending-off, I don’t feel Dael has made any attempt to pull him down, he was running in a straight line, Ross is entitled to go down.

“I’m not saying he dived. I’m just saying there was nothing deliberate about it. Then everyone can see it was out the box.

“You can’t get big decisions like that wrong. From what I have seen, I have watched it back, it was a double-whammy really.

“I know we weren’t at our best, that’s football. In games like this it won’t be as perfect as you want it. With 10 men we dealt with that very well, I’m pleased with the lads.

“The second goal killed it and we should have had a penalty with five minutes to go, so two big decisions go against us.

“The defeat hurts. We can’t brush it under the carpet because we haven’t got the result we wanted.

“It wasn’t terrible, bad, it is just the boys have set such high standards, we weren’t quite at our best.”

