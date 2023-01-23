The sporting weekend in pictures

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

The sporting weekend in pictures

By Press Association
January 23 2023, 5.03am
Arsenal won on Sunday (John Walton/PA)
Arsenal won on Sunday (John Walton/PA)

Arsenal stayed in pole position for the Premier League title with Eddie Nketiah settling a five-goal thriller against Manchester United.

Rivals Manchester City had earlier kept the pressure on by romping to victory over Wolves as Erling Haaland continued his prolific first season in England with a treble.

There was worse news for Everton’s struggling boss Frank Lampard, while Liverpool and Chelsea were unable to give their campaigns a shot in the arm as they battled to stalemate.

In Melbourne, Andy Murray’s valiant progress to the third round of the Australian Open saw him beaten by Roberto Bautista Agut and back in Manchester a bitter boxing rivalry reached an apparent end.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best images from the weekend’s sporting action.

Eddie Nketiah flings out a boot to keep the Gunners five points clear at the top of the table.
Eddie Nketiah flings out a boot to keep the Gunners five points clear at the top of the table (John Walton/PA)
Marcus Rashford celebrates putting United ahead with his ninth goal in as many games.
Marcus Rashford celebrates putting United ahead with his ninth goal in as many games (John Walton/PA)
Chelsea debutant Mykhailo Mudryk reacts to a missed chance in a 0-0 draw against Liverpool.
Chelsea debutant Mykhailo Mudryk reacts to a missed chance in a 0-0 draw against Liverpool (Martin Rickett/PA)
Manchester City's hat-trick hero Erling Haaland shares a light moment with Wolves defender Nathan Collins.
Manchester City’s hat-trick hero Erling Haaland shares a light moment with Wolves defender Nathan Collins (Martin Rickett/PA)
West Ham United v Everton – Premier League – London Stadium
Under-pressure Everton manager Frank Lampard contemplates another costly defeat as the Toffees went down 2-0 to West Ham (Victoria Jones/PA)
An exhausted Sir Andy Murray bowed out of the Australian Open in the third round after a gruelling 4am finish in his previous match.
An exhausted Andy Murray bowed out of the Australian Open in the third round after a gruelling 4am finish in his previous match (Ng Han Guan/AP)
Novak Djokovic
Novak Djokovic had trouble in the third round in Melbourne (Dita Alangkara/AP)
Liam Smith handed Chris Eubank Jr the first stoppage of his career to cap a controversial week in the duo's rivalry.
Liam Smith handed Chris Eubank Jr the first stoppage of his career to cap a controversial week in the duo’s rivalry (Nick Potts/PA)
Referee Neil Hair leads the officials off the pitch after abandoning Chelsea's WSL game against Liverpool after just six minutes of play (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Referee Neil Hair leads the officials off the pitch after abandoning Chelsea’s WSL game against Liverpool after just six minutes of play (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Harlequins v Cell C Sharks – Heineken Champions Cup – Pool A – Twickenham Stoop
Nick David touched down as Harlequins booked their place in the Champions Cup knockout stages with a 39-29 win over Sharks (Ben Whitley/PA)
Sebastien Haller (right) returned to action for Borussia Dortmund after undergoing chemotherapy for testicular cancer.
Sebastien Haller, right, returned to action for Borussia Dortmund after undergoing chemotherapy for testicular cancer (Martin Meissner/AP)

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Iain Fenwick hopes to keep the High Street alive. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Perth man’s quest to improve city centre leads to app launch
2
Nursing and midwifery unions in Scotland say they are prepared to strike in the new year over pay. Image: Shutterstock
Fife nurse struck off for lying about employment history
3
Dundee councillor Lynne Short speaking at a gender reform demonstration.. Dundee. Supplied by Twitter
Dundee SNP councillor slammed after comparing gender reform battle to ‘Auschwitz’
7
4
Sarah Brown with husband and former Prime Minister, Gordon Brown. Image: DC Thomson.
Sarah Brown criticised for Dame Ann Gloag remarks after Perth bus tycoon’s ‘human trafficking’…
5
Owners Dixie and Bill Forbes inside The Heritage Bar in Kirkcaldy. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Fife pub that ‘oozes charm’ for sale with owners to retire after nearly 20…
6
Police were called to a disturbance on South Street in St Andrews on Friday evening. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.
Elderly man and student injured during St Andrews disturbance
7
Police in attendance at the crash on Arran Drive in Dundee. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson.
Man flees after crashing van in Dundee
8
Satinder Singh Sidhu, the owner of restaurant Sidhu's, on County Place Image: Amie Flett.
Licence granted for Perth restaurant whose owner dreams of winning Michelin star
9
Maureen Hodge and husband Eddie.
Heartbroken Fife widow says husband with dementia ‘went through hell’ in local hospital
10
Riot police and negotiators were at the four-hour stand-off. Image: Jim Payne.
Pair caused Cowdenbeath siege because they were ‘bored as f**k’

More from The Courier

Ballo the otter found near-dead near Kinross
Otter driven over and left for dead in Kinross makes recovery
24 December 2020 A large green Alpha Laval slurry tank on a small farm on the Stockbridge Road near Donaghadee in County Down Northern Ireland; Shutterstock ID 1881662047; purchase_order: Press and Journal; job: Farming
Disappointment over agri-environment package but slurry support welcomed
Arbroath midfielder Joao Balde has made an impact since signing in January. Image: SNS
Joao Balde: We want to reward dedicated Arbroath fans by staying in Championship
Fire appliance heading to Rossie Priory. Image: Gareth Jennings, DC Thomson.
Firefighters tackle blaze at historic Rossie Priory in Carse of Gowrie
Aziz Behich and Messi, left, and James Stokes, right. Image: SNS / Shutterstock / DCT
Lionel Messi or University of Stirling? Dundee United ace Aziz Behich affords the same…
Members of the Net Zero Committee Liam Kerr MSP and Mark Ruskell MSP meet Hillcrest Homes chief executive Angela Linton and her deputy Fiona Morrison.
'Long-term decline' in planning staff numbers undermines green revolution  
Remi Matthews was impressed by Cammy MacPherson and Dan Phillips. Images: SNS.
Remi Matthews: Dan Phillips and Cammy MacPherson give St Johnstone midfield energy they've been…
Police are urging motorists to check their dashcam footage to aid police with their investigations. Picture by Sandy McCook.
EXCLUSIVE: Frightened motorists flood SNP with A9 safety concerns
Arsenal won on Sunday (John Walton/PA)
How 'insane' Dundee killer Robert Mone had last word when sentenced for murder
Bushnell was sentenced at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.
Fife man, 81, jailed for two decades of historic child abuse

Editor's Picks

Most Commented