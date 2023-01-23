FA appeals against ban imposed on former Crawley boss John Yems

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
FA appeals against ban imposed on former Crawley boss John Yems

By Press Association
January 23 2023, 12.18pm Updated: January 23 2023, 2.46pm
The FA has appealed against a sanction imposed on former Crawley boss John Yems by an independent panel (Kieran Cleeves/PA)
The FA has appealed against the ban imposed on former Crawley boss John Yems.

The Football Association has appealed against the ban imposed on former Crawley boss John Yems.

An independent regulatory panel banned Yems until June 2024 after he admitted one charge and was found guilty of 11 others relating to comments that referenced either ethnic origin, colour, race, nationality, religion, belief or gender between 2019 and 2022.

The FA had been pushing for a two-year ban, and said last week it “fundamentally disagreed” with the panel’s findings that this was not a case of “conscious racism”.

FA chief executive Mark Bullingham revealed on Wednesday his organisation was exploring its legal options and the governing body has now confirmed an appeal.

“We are appealing against the sanction imposed by the independent panel on John Yems,” an FA statement said.

“We believe a longer sanction is appropriate. We are unable to comment further until the appeal is complete.”

Anti-discrimination charity Kick It Out described the panel’s sanction as a “slap in the face” given what it saw as the 11 proven charges against Yems.

The investigation into Yems began when a number of players from the Sky Bet League Two club took their grievances to the Professional Footballers’ Association.

The union’s senior EDI education executive Jason Lee welcomed the FA’s decision to appeal and added: “(The panel)’s full written reasons, which were published last week, essentially excuse behaviour and language which has resulted in 11 charges of discriminatory behaviour being upheld and a ban being given.

“We believe there was no need for the commission to assess his language and his behaviour in this way beyond deciding whether it was discriminatory. They clearly found that it was but, in going beyond that in their written reasons, they have offered a justification that is wholly unnecessary and, in our view, completely without merit.

“In doing so they have caused anger and upset to many, including those who came forward to the PFA to ensure that John Yems was held to account. Every individual is responsible for the impact of their words and their behaviour. There should be no excuses made.

“As their union, the PFA will be continuing to support the players involved moving forward.”

Yems said in a radio interview last Thursday that if anyone was owed an apology in relation to this case, it was him.

He told talkSPORT: “I wasn’t found to be racist, I never used racist language with intent.

“If anybody needs an apology I think I do, the abuse and everything that I’ve been getting, and when people haven’t even had the courtesy to ask me.

“I don’t think anybody has even looked at the case with any open-mindedness. If you go in there, I think there’s a few apologies that should be coming my way.”

Kick It Out later issued a statement welcoming the FA appeal against the “woefully inadequate” initial sanction.

“It is vital that an in-depth review of the current disciplinary procedure is now launched without delay to understand how the initial conclusion that John Yems is not a ‘conscious racist’ could have been reached,” the charity’s statement continued.

“We are in continued dialogue with the FA and will continue to work tirelessly to ensure that all victims of racist, and discriminatory abuse, receive the justice they deserve.”

