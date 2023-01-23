Scott Baldwin in line for Wales Six Nations recall after five-year absence

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Scott Baldwin in line for Wales Six Nations recall after five-year absence

By Press Association
January 23 2023, 2.41pm
Scott Baldwin could be called into Wales’ Six Nations squad (David Davies/PA)
Scott Baldwin could be called into Wales’ Six Nations squad (David Davies/PA)

Ospreys hooker Scott Baldwin looks set for a Wales squad recall more than five years after his last Test match appearance.

The 34-year-old former Harlequins and Worcester forward is on stand-by replace his Ospreys colleague Dewi Lake.

Lake suffered a knee injury during Ospreys’ thrilling Heineken Champions Cup victory over Leicester on Friday.

Ospreys and Wales hooker Dewi Lake
Dewi Lake suffered a knee injury during Ospreys’ Champions Cup victory over Leicester (David Davies/PA)

And while Wales head coach Warren Gatland is awaiting a full update, it seems likely that Lake will miss at least the start of this season’s Guinness Six Nations Championship, which Wales kick off against Ireland on February 4.

Compounding Wales’ hooking position problems is an injury to Ryan Elias, and Baldwin now appears on course to join Ken Owens and Bradley Roberts in the squad.

Baldwin won the last of his 34 caps against Samoa in 2017.

“Dewi is probably going to be (out) injured. We are just waiting on an update, but it does not look good,” said Gatland, speaking at the Six Nations launch in London.

“If he is ruled out, we will bring in Scott Baldwin.

“It’s disappointing for Dewi. But if you are are going to get an injury it is probably the best time to get it now.

“Hopefully, then he recovers in time to potentially be selected later on in the year.”

Gatland is at the Wales helm for a second time, with his previous reign between 2008 and 2019 highlighted by four Six Nations titles, three Grand Slams and two World Cup semi-final appearances.

He has appointed three newcomers to his coaching staff in Alex King, Mike Forshaw and Jonathan Thomas, with Ireland’s Cardiff visit being followed by Scotland at Murrayfield a week later, and then England at home on February 25.

Gatland added: “The key is keeping things simple.

“We have got a short amount of preparation, so it is making sure we start on the basics, we are all consistent as coaches and there is clarity within the squad in terms of knowing our roles and everything.

“There have been some excellent performances in the last three years. Wales won the Six Nations in 2021 and beat South Africa away from home for the first time.

“I think what they will be disappointed with is that they have probably been a bit inconsistent in terms of performances and results.

“We are going to be really positive in the way we play, but we have got to be smart as well.

Wales captain Ken Owens
Scarlets forward Ken Owens will captain Wales in this season’s Six Nations (John Walton/PA)

“I think the Six Nations is the best tournament in the world, from an historical point of view, and for us it is when points are at stake. It is incredibly important.”

And skipper Owens said: “They (Ireland) are ranked number one in the world for a reason. It is a huge challenge.

“We have got a decent record against them at the Principality Stadium, and it’s exciting. There is plenty of experience in the squad, and a huge opportunity for the younger players.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Thomas Mullen outside Perth Sheriff Court.
Perth construction boss avoids jail for £200k tax evasion scam
2
Glenrothes High School with school sign in foreground.
Mum home schooling her daughter after ‘severe beatings and constant bullying’ at Glenrothes High…
6
3
Mark Falzon outside Dundee Sheriff Court.
Arbroath man snared by hunter group at first ‘meeting’ with grooming target
4
Ambassador Cruise Line's ship Ambition will depart from Dundee this summer. Image: Ambassador Cruise Lines.
Maiden voyage of luxury Dundee cruise proving ‘incredibly popular’
5
Construction at the new Cameron Bridge station has begun. Image: Network Rail
Construction begins on new Cameron Bridge railway station in Fife
6
Builders' waste left dumped in Glenrothes. Image: Neil Henderson/DC Thomson
‘Shameful’ fly-tippers dump builders’ waste at Glenrothes roundabout
7
Former Carnoustie High School teacher Helen Adam.
Obituary: Inspirational Helen Adam overcame adversity to become beloved Carnoustie teacher
8
The woman was arrested at a newsagent on Strathmore Avenue, Dundee. Image: Google Street View
Police watchdog probes claim Dundee woman assaulted by officer after newsagent arrest
9
Inside Mardi Gras in Dundee.
Step back on to the dancefloor of Dundee’s Mardi Gras with head DJ Pat…
10
Fox, left, and the departed Eriksson. Image: SNS / DCT
Liam Fox explains Carljohan Eriksson exit and outlines Dundee United plan for Mark Birighitti…

More from The Courier

Simon Spear leaves Dundee Sheriff Court.
Bankrupt businessman fined for fraudulent Fife shop sale
Lynne Short has been criticised for remarks made during a speech in Dundee.
JIM SPENCE: Why Dundee councillor Lynne Short’s ludicrous Holocaust analogy does damage to trans…
Drew Thom. Image: Facebook.
Blood-soaked teen found in Perth street wearing just his pants abused police
Bonnygate in Cupar is an air pollution hot spot
Cupar street named fourth dirtiest in Scotland for air pollution
Callum Davidson during a St Johnstone training session. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson pleased with new back four system as James Brown…
Flooding in Halbeath on December 30.
Residents fear Halbeath flooding work is only a temporary fix
Male patient having consultation. Image: Supplied
EXCLUSIVE: Tayside psychiatry vacancies worst in Scotland as expert warns national services 'unsafe'
St Andrews could become a 20mph zone
Could St Andrews become Fife's biggest 20mph zone?
2
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer. Image: SNS.
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer provides Tyler French update and insists 'no risks' will be…
Courier News - All Editions - Nancy Nicolson - Scottish Partnership Against Rural Crime launch - CR0013388 - Dunfermline - Picture Shows: A one of a kind Rural Police Tractor, used for demo only - Tuesday 27th August 2019 - Steve Brown / DCT Media
Marking kits dramatically cut farm thefts

Editor's Picks

Most Commented