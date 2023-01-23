Galvanise fans, spark DCL and boost strikeforce – tasks facing next Everton boss

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Galvanise fans, spark DCL and boost strikeforce – tasks facing next Everton boss

By Press Association
January 23 2023, 4.02pm
Everton’s new manager has a number of new issues to address (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Everton’s new manager has a number of new issues to address (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Everton are searching for their eighth permanent manager in seven years.

Whomever is appointed has a tough task ahead of them to drag a woefully out-of-form team out of the Premier League bottom three with the club facing a second-successive relegation battle.

Here, the PA news agency looks at what the new boss will have to address in a very short space of time.

Stop losing games

Everton players look dejected
Everton have lost nine of the last 12 in the Premier League (Peter Byrne/PA)

Everton may have had just one win in their last 14 matches but more important at his stage is to stop the bleeding. Nine defeats in the last 12 league games have left them in this hole but they are only three points adrift of the relative safety of 14th.

Increase the goal output

Only Wolves have a worse return in front of goal than Everton’s 15 in 20 matches. They have scored more than once only twice this season and Demarai Gray is the leading scorer with five in all competitions. He and Anthony Gordon have three apiece in the league.

Kick-start Calvert-Lewin

Everton’s Dominic Calvert-Lewin
Dominic Calvert-Lewin has struggled for fitness and form (Isaac Parkin/PA)

The Toffees’ best hope of escaping relegation appears to lie with Dominic Calvert-Lewin, who has struggled with injury since last season, finding fitness and form after just one goal from just 11 appearances. Lampard’s tactics did not seem to play to his main striker’s strengths and he would definitely benefit from more crosses into the penalty area and getting the ball forward quicker.

Sign a striker

Everton striker Neal Maupay is tackled by West Ham's Pablo Fornals
Everton striker Neal Maupay has scored just once this season (Isaac Parkin/PA)

Not entirely within the manager’s control working under a director of football as the club is hamstrung by tight financial constraints in order to comply with profit and sustainability rules. However, they need another option up front in case Calvert-Lewin does not come good.

Tighten up at the back

Everton’s James Tarkowski and Conor Coady
Summer defensive signings James Tarkowski and Conor Coady have started to struggle (Martin Rickett/PA)

The signings of experienced defenders Conor Coady and James Tarkowski appeared to have addressed last season’s major weakness but even they are starting to look fragile under the pressure. Just four clean sheets this season – and none since October – and on five occasions they have taken the lead and failed to win.

Galvanise the team and fanbase

Everton fans hold up a protest banner
Discord off the pitch is starting to filter down to the players (Peter Byrne/PA)

Anger off the field aimed at the club’s board has started to be directed at players with Yerry Mina and Gordon confronted outside Goodison Park after the recent defeat to Southampton. Fans are rightly unhappy with performances and level of effort and that is negatively impacting on the squad. The new manager has to use the very brief honeymoon period they have to find a way to establish harmony and get everyone pulling together for the cause.

