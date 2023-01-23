Ronaldo thanks fans and Havertz hits the beach – Monday’s sporting social

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Ronaldo thanks fans and Havertz hits the beach – Monday’s sporting social

By Press Association
January 23 2023, 5.56pm
Al Nassr’s Cristiano Ronaldo, right, fights for the ball during the Saudi Pro League match between Al Ettifaq FC and Al Nassr FC at Mrsool Park Stadium, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023. (AP Photo)
Al Nassr’s Cristiano Ronaldo, right, fights for the ball during the Saudi Pro League match between Al Ettifaq FC and Al Nassr FC at Mrsool Park Stadium, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023. (AP Photo)

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from January 23.

Football

Cristiano Ronaldo got off to a winning start at Al Nassr.

Kai Havertz took his dogs for a trip to the beach.

Manchester United wished one of their old boys a happy birthday…

While the current crop prepared to face Nottingham Forest.

Southampton are also warming up for League Cup duty against Newcastle.

The Magpies enjoyed their last trip to St Mary’s though.

Rangers welcomed their new number 13 to Ibrox.

Memphis Depay is looking forward to making his mark at Atletico Madrid.

Don Hutchison had his say on Frank Lampard’s sacking.

Tennis

Nick Kyrgios was left feeling positive about the state of his game.

Roger Federer is clearly enjoying his retirement as he took to the slopes.