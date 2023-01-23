Ronaldo thanks fans and Havertz hits the beach – Monday’s sporting social

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from January 23.

Football

Cristiano Ronaldo got off to a winning start at Al Nassr.

First game, first win – well done guys 🙌🏻 Thanks to all the fans for incredible support. 💙💛 pic.twitter.com/vmgwE8TgVo — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) January 22, 2023

Kai Havertz took his dogs for a trip to the beach.

Never knew the UK had beaches like these 🥶🏖️ pic.twitter.com/m2VeRITjn5 — Kai Havertz (@kaihavertz29) January 23, 2023

Manchester United wished one of their old boys a happy birthday…

Happy birthday to our former winger — have a great day, Andrei! 🎂#MUFC pic.twitter.com/nQIWtODpzP — Manchester United (@ManUtd) January 23, 2023

While the current crop prepared to face Nottingham Forest.

Southampton are also warming up for League Cup duty against Newcastle.

Back on the grass ✊ pic.twitter.com/2YTrNOm0gA — Southampton FC (@SouthamptonFC) January 23, 2023

The Magpies enjoyed their last trip to St Mary’s though.

Last time out at St Mary's! 💥 🔙 #SOUNEW pic.twitter.com/RT4vHKlZoT — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) January 23, 2023

Rangers welcomed their new number 13 to Ibrox.

Memphis Depay is looking forward to making his mark at Atletico Madrid.

New journey has started! pic.twitter.com/759HlWS6IG — Memphis Depay (@Memphis) January 23, 2023

Don Hutchison had his say on Frank Lampard’s sacking.

I’m honestly not sure what more Frank Lampard could have done. No budget❌Can’t spend FFP❌Got 1.8 million to spend in the other summer window❌Club sold Richarlison❌Frank Lampard Saved Everton last season picking up the mess✅ pic.twitter.com/ETxYkux8QG — Don Hutchison (@donhutch4) January 23, 2023

Tennis

Nick Kyrgios was left feeling positive about the state of his game.

Watching Novak tonight makes me feel good about my tennis in general 🤣 how have I beaten this guy 🤣 — Nicholas Kyrgios (@NickKyrgios) January 23, 2023

Roger Federer is clearly enjoying his retirement as he took to the slopes.

Holger Rune bid farewell to the Australian Open after losing a five-set thriller to Andrey Rublev.

😢🥺Thank you for your support everyone ❤️@AustralianOpen 📸 Getty pic.twitter.com/9wFOZzPeFh — Holger Rune (@holgerrune2003) January 23, 2023

Formula One

The tortoise and the hare…

Weekend hike vibes pic.twitter.com/pG5TlmcR0w — George Russell (@GeorgeRussell63) January 22, 2023

McLaren were feeling the cold.

Golf

Jon Rahm had a message of thanks for his fans,

Loved being back @theamexgolf and pulling out the victory! Thanks to all the fans for their support. Let’s keep it rolling – vamos! ¡Me encantó estar de vuelta @theamexgolf y obtener la victoria! Gracias a todos los fans por su apoyo. ¡vamos! pic.twitter.com/U8MXt2LGtk — Jon Rahm Rodriguez (@JonRahmpga) January 23, 2023

Snooker

Mark Allen celebrated picking up another trophy.

So happy to have added the World Grand Prix to the trophy collection…. Always a pleasure doing battle with @juddtrump He had me completely gone at the end there but I dug deep to win. Thanks to @32Red for their support and you guys for your messages of encouragement all week pic.twitter.com/iK2EkXKkeb — Mark Allen (@pistol147) January 23, 2023