Benfica striker Henrique Araujo joins Watford on loan

Watford have announced the signing of striker Henrique Araujo on loan until the end of the season from Benfica.

The 21-year-old came through the Benfica youth ranks and has featured in both the Champions League and Portuguese top flight this season.

Portugal Under-21 international Araujo scored in the 6-1 victory against Maccabi Haifa as Benfica secured a place in the last 16.

The move is subject to international clearance as Watford manager Slaven Bilic looks to strengthen a squad which currently sit third in the Sky Bet Championship table.