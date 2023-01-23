Aberdeen dumped out of Scottish Cup as sixth-tier Darvel produce massive shock

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Aberdeen dumped out of Scottish Cup as sixth-tier Darvel produce massive shock

By Press Association
January 23 2023, 9.56pm Updated: January 23 2023, 10.01pm
Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin under pressure after Darvel defeat (Steve Welsh/PA)
Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin under pressure after Darvel defeat (Steve Welsh/PA)

Jim Goodwin’s position as Aberdeen boss is in peril after a humiliating 1-0 Scottish Cup defeat by Junior side Darvel at Recreation Park.

The West of Scotland League Premier Division champions took the lead in the 19th minute of the fourth-round tie through a deflected strike by Jordan Kirkpatrick, who was part of Goodwin’s Alloa Athletic side that won promotion to the Championship in 2018.

An anxious Aberdeen side were denied at least three times by keeper Chris Truesdale in the second half but Darvel, from the sixth tier of Scottish football, offered much more than grit and determination to see the game out for a famous victory in the biggest night in their history.

Pressure had piled on Goodwin after the 5-0 defeat by Hearts at Tynecastle last Wednesday night and it will be difficult for the Irishman to survive this calamity.

Darvel boss Mick Kennedy wanted to take advantage of any Aberdeen fragility and his side certainly did that and now face Falkirk at home in the fifth round.

It was all set up for a famous night in the Ayrshire town which has a population of only 4,000.

There was around 3,500 inside the ground, with 700 wearing the red of the Granite City men.

Aberdeen captain Anthony Stewart returned from suspension, teenager Ryan Duncan took over from top scorer Bojan Miovski, and Graeme Shinnie was replaced by Patrik Myslovic, who made his first start.

It was winger Duncan, making his second start, who posed an early threat for the visitors on a more than decent surface, but missing the target with a couple of efforts.

Darvel were edging their way into the game and in the 11th minute a deflected drive from Craig Truesdale tested Dons keeper Joe Lewis, before the lively home attacker saw another two shots from distance fly wide.

It was more good work from Truesdale which led to the opening goal.

Pittodrie defender Hayden Coulson failed to properly clear his cross from the left and when the ball fell to Kirkpatrick, the midfielder’s shot on the turn took a touch off Coulson and flew low past Lewis before bedlam ensued among the ecstatic home supporters.

Aberdeen fought back and Darvel were forced into some diligent defending.

Aberdeen v Celtic – cinch Premiership – Pittodrie Stadium
Jim Goodwin is under pressure as Aberdeen manager (Steve Welsh/PA)

In the 35th minute Stewart headed a Duncan free-kick over Truesdale’s crossbar but the visitors went up the tunnel at the break in a state of some anxiety and Goodwin facing the most important 45 minutes of his tenure at Pittodrie.

Miovski and Vicente Besuijen replaced Matty Kennedy and Myslovic for the start of the second half and they helped the visitors dominate possession.

Darvel remained in their shape and repelled attacks but there was always the possibility of fatigue playing a part.

In the 52nd minute the busy Besuijen flashed a drive over the bar from 25 yards before Darvel midfielder Ian McShane hammered a shot at Lewis from distance at the other end.

Four minutes later, it took a fine block from keeper Truesdale’s foot to deny Duncan’s close-range shot when the home side, for once, had offered an opportunity.

Aberdeen’s Jonny Hayes replaced Coulson and the Pittodrie men tried to increase the tempo but Darvel were proving resolute with Truesdale’s making a good reaction save from Luís ‘Duk’ Lopes who latched on to a ball flashed across the six-yard box.

In the 74th minute Miovski had the ball in the net from a Leighton Clarkson square ball but the offside flag was up with no VAR to confirm or deny.

Keeper Truesdale made yet another great save at point-blank range from Duk as Aberdeen pressed for the leveller but it was to be Darvel’s night with the fate of Goodwin now in question.

