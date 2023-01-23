Gareth Bale set to showcase golfing prowess at AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Gareth Bale’s footballing career may be over, but his golfing one may be just beginning.

The former Wales, Real Madrid and Tottenham star, who announced his retirement earlier this month, has confirmed he will be participating in the upcoming AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

Bale will join a number of other celebrities competing in the event at the famous Californian links alongside some of the world’s top professionals.

The 33-year-old wrote on Instagram: “Delighted to announce I will be playing in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am at the start of next month! Let’s go.”

Bale’s love of golf is well known. During his time with Real, where he won five Champions League titles, he posed, while on international duty with Wales, with a banner that read, ‘Wales. Golf. Madrid. In That Order’ – a move which sparked a backlash among supporters of the club.

Bale, whose last club was Los Angeles FC, is known to be a low handicapper and since he retired it has been reported that he intends to work on his golf game.

There will be 156 amateurs participating at Pebble Beach from February 2-5 and the same number of professionals, including US Open champion Matt Fitzpatrick and world number five Patrick Cantlay.

Other celebrities listed to play include actor Bill Murray and Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers.