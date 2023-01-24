Darvel join list of Scottish Cup giant-killers after dumping out Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Darvel join list of Scottish Cup giant-killers after dumping out Aberdeen

By Press Association
January 24 2023, 9.02am Updated: January 24 2023, 10.42am
Darvel produced one of the greatest upsets in the history of the Scottish Cup (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Darvel produced one of the greatest upsets in the history of the Scottish Cup (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Junior outfit Darvel produced one of the greatest upsets in the history of the Scottish Cup on Monday night with a 1-0 win over Aberdeen at Recreation Park.

The West of Scotland League Premier Division champions advanced to the fifth round thanks to a deflected strike by Jordan Kirkpatrick after 19 minutes of a pulsating cup tie in Ayrshire.

Here, the PA news agency looks at previous giant-killings in the competition.

1967, first round: Berwick Rangers 1 Rangers 0

A view inside Berwick's Shielfield Park
Shielfield Park proved a tough ground for Rangers (Danny Lawson/PA)

Rangers’ defeat by the Wee Gers still stands at the pinnacle of Scottish Cup shocks. Sammy Reid scored the only goal of the game to leave the Light Blues rocked to the core. The Borderers also held the Ibrox side to a goalless draw at Shielfield Park in 2002.

1987, third round: Rangers 0 Hamilton 1

Graeme Souness had started his rebuilding at Ibrox but the foundations were shaken thoroughly in January 1987 when a goal by Adrian Sprott gave Hamilton a famous cup victory. Rangers still went on to win the league, and the Lanarkshire club were relegated.

1995, fourth round: Stenhousemuir 2 Aberdeen 0

Aberdeen’s Scottish Cup fourth-round tie at Stenhousemuir looked unlikely to provide any kind of shock. But the all-ticket crowd of 3,800 at Ochilview Park saw Tommy Steele score twice for the Warriors to earn a quarter-final clash with Hibernian.

1997, semi-final replay: Celtic 0 Falkirk 1

Paul McGrillen (right) celebrates his goal against Celtic
Paul McGrillen (right) was on target against Celtic (Chris Bacon/PA)

Falkirk looked to have blown their best chance of securing a semi-final shock over Celtic in the 1-1 draw in the first game, where Kevin James cancelled out a Tommy Johnson strike. But in the replay, Bairns striker Paul McGrillen scored the only goal in the 19th minute to send the Division One side through to the final against Kilmarnock.

2000, third round: Celtic 1 Inverness 3

John Barnes on the touchline
John Barnes’ Celtic were knocked out by Inverness (Ben Curtis/PA)

Celtic boss John Barnes was feeling the heat in his first season at the club, but nothing was to prepare him for the visit of Inverness in February. Mark Burchill cancelled out Barry Wilson’s opener, but Lubomir Moravcik’s own goal past Jonathan Gould gave Inverness a half-time lead. After a dressing-room row involving Mark Viduka and assistant boss Eric Black, Paul Sheerin completed the scoring from the penalty spot. The result prompted the famous Sun headline ‘Super Caley Go Ballistic Celtic Are Atrocious’.

2003, quarter-final: Inverness 1 Celtic 0

Fresh from their heroics at Anfield, where a 2-0 win over Liverpool ensured progress to the UEFA Cup semi-finals, nobody expected lightning to strike twice on Celtic. Manager Martin O’Neill made eight changes to his team and Dennis Wyness got the game’s only goal for Inverness just before half-time. Celtic made amends by reaching the UEFA Cup final.

2006, third-round: Clyde 2 Celtic 1

Roy Keane in action for Celtic
Roy Keane got off to a losing start at Celtic (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Roy Keane made his Celtic debut in a stunning loss to Division One side Clyde. The SPL leaders slumped to one of the most humiliating defeats in their history against a side assembled by manager Graham Roberts after summer trials. Craig Bryson and Eddie Malone scored in the first half as Clyde dominated, with Maciej Zurawski grabbing a late consolation.

2021, second round: Brora Rangers 2 Hearts 1

Hearts were on the end of a major Scottish Cup shock after losing 2-1 against Highland League champions Brora Rangers at Dudgeon Park. Brora took the lead in the 12th minute through Jordan Macrae, but the Jambos levelled in the 69th minute when Christophe Berra volleyed home after a corner. However, Brora grabbed the winner six minutes later when Martin Maclean headed in from a corner.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Thomas Mullen outside Perth Sheriff Court.
Perth construction boss avoids jail for £200k tax evasion scam
2
Glenrothes High School with school sign in foreground.
Mum home schooling her daughter after ‘severe beatings and constant bullying’ at Glenrothes High…
6
3
Mark Falzon outside Dundee Sheriff Court.
Arbroath man snared by hunter group at first ‘meeting’ with grooming target
4
Ambassador Cruise Line's ship Ambition will depart from Dundee this summer. Image: Ambassador Cruise Lines.
Maiden voyage of luxury Dundee cruise proving ‘incredibly popular’
5
Construction at the new Cameron Bridge station has begun. Image: Network Rail
Construction begins on new Cameron Bridge railway station in Fife
6
Builders' waste left dumped in Glenrothes. Image: Neil Henderson/DC Thomson
‘Shameful’ fly-tippers dump builders’ waste at Glenrothes roundabout
7
Former Carnoustie High School teacher Helen Adam.
Obituary: Inspirational Helen Adam overcame adversity to become beloved Carnoustie teacher
8
The woman was arrested at a newsagent on Strathmore Avenue, Dundee. Image: Google Street View
Police watchdog probes claim Dundee woman assaulted by officer after newsagent arrest
9
Inside Mardi Gras in Dundee.
Step back on to the dancefloor of Dundee’s Mardi Gras with head DJ Pat…
10
Fox, left, and the departed Eriksson. Image: SNS / DCT
Liam Fox explains Carljohan Eriksson exit and outlines Dundee United plan for Mark Birighitti…

More from The Courier

Steven Stark leaves Dundee Sheriff Court.
Dundee dealer who hid drugs in Lurpak tubs placed on curfew
Simon Spear leaves Dundee Sheriff Court.
Bankrupt businessman fined for fraudulent Fife shop sale
Lynne Short has been criticised for remarks made during a speech in Dundee.
JIM SPENCE: Why Dundee councillor Lynne Short’s ludicrous Holocaust analogy does damage to trans…
2
Drew Thom. Image: Facebook.
Blood-soaked teen found in Perth street wearing just his pants abused police
Bonnygate in Cupar is an air pollution hot spot
Cupar street named fourth dirtiest in Scotland for air pollution
Callum Davidson during a St Johnstone training session. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson pleased with new back four system as James Brown…
Flooding in Halbeath on December 30.
Residents fear Halbeath flooding work is only a temporary fix
Male patient having consultation. Image: Supplied
EXCLUSIVE: Tayside psychiatry vacancies worst in Scotland as expert warns national services 'unsafe'
St Andrews could become a 20mph zone
Could St Andrews become Fife's biggest 20mph zone?
2
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer. Image: SNS.
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer provides Tyler French update and insists 'no risks' will be…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented