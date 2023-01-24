Wayne Rooney, Sean Dyche and Marcelo Bielsa among Everton managerial candidates

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Wayne Rooney, Sean Dyche and Marcelo Bielsa among Everton managerial candidates

By Press Association
January 24 2023, 10.46am
Wayne Rooney, Sean Dyche and Marcelo Bielsa (PA)
Wayne Rooney, Sean Dyche and Marcelo Bielsa (PA)

Everton are searching for a new manager after Frank Lampard was sacked less than a year after his appointment.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the contenders for the job.

Marcelo Bielsa

Leeds United v Tottenham Hotspur – Premier League – Elland Road
Marcelo Bielsa was a hero at Leeds after steering the Yorkshire club into the Premier League (Zac Goodwin/PA)

The Argentinian veteran got Leeds back into the Premier League but was sacked with the club threatened by relegation. The time needed to implement his unique coaching methods and complex systems of play could count against him making an immediate impact.

Sean Dyche

End of Year Review 2022
Sean Dyche spent nearly a decade as Burnley manager (Martin Rickett/PA)

Dyche has been out of work – which would be considered a plus point by a club still wrestling with profit and sustainability rules – since his near decade-long stay at Burnley ended in April. The 51-year-old is well versed in surviving relegation battles and his common-sense approach and hard-working style might be what Everton need – but he could be an unpopular choice for some fans.

David Moyes

West Ham manager David Moyes
David Moyes’ position at West Ham has come under scrutiny (Zac Goodwin/PA)

The former Toffees boss, a particular favourite of chairman Bill Kenwright, has had his name on the list of potential candidates a couple of times since leaving in 2013 after 11 years of relative success. His position at West Ham has been questioned and unless he is sacked in the near future it would be a surprise to see him swap the squad and resources he has available in London for a sentimental return to Goodison.

Wayne Rooney

Bournemouth Contenders
Wayne Rooney said he rejected an approach to be interviewed for the Everton job when he was at Derby (Zac Goodwin/PA)

A return to his boyhood club for the former Toffees academy graduate would be the romantic option and get the backing of some fans but his managerial credentials are still untested at the highest level having been relegated from the Championship with a financially-stricken Derby. Currently in charge of MLS side DC United but that would not be a barrier.

Nuno Espirito Santo

Nuno Espirito Santo
Former Wolves and Tottenham boss Nuno Espirito Santo would bring solid organisation (Nick Potts/PA)

Nuno is currently the manager of Saudi Professional League club Al-Ittihad but could relish a return to the Premier League. He had some success with Wolves before performances started to tail off but he failed at Tottenham. His ‘solid’ brand of football may not be universally popular.

Sam Allardyce

Everton v Newcastle United – Premier League – Goodison Park
Sam Allardyce guided Everton to an eighth-placed Premier League finish in 2018 (Peter Byrne/PA)

‘Big Sam’ spent five-and-a-half months as Everton boss between November 2017 and May 2018, leading them from 13th to an eighth-placed finish in the Premier League. The 68-year-old may be a renowned relegation firefighter but his reappointment could be unpalatable to an already disenchanted fanbase.

Duncan Ferguson

Burnley v Everton – Premier League – Turf Moor
Duncan Ferguson knows Everton inside-out as a former player and coach (Richard Sellers/PA)

Everton hero Ferguson left his coaching role at Goodison in July to pursue managerial ambitions but has yet to find a job. He spent two short spells as caretaker boss as the club pursued yet another permanent manager but his tactical acumen and suitability for a relegation fight remain unproven.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Thomas Mullen outside Perth Sheriff Court.
Perth construction boss avoids jail for £200k tax evasion scam
2
Glenrothes High School with school sign in foreground.
Mum home schooling her daughter after ‘severe beatings and constant bullying’ at Glenrothes High…
6
3
Mark Falzon outside Dundee Sheriff Court.
Arbroath man snared by hunter group at first ‘meeting’ with grooming target
4
Ambassador Cruise Line's ship Ambition will depart from Dundee this summer. Image: Ambassador Cruise Lines.
Maiden voyage of luxury Dundee cruise proving ‘incredibly popular’
5
Construction at the new Cameron Bridge station has begun. Image: Network Rail
Construction begins on new Cameron Bridge railway station in Fife
6
Builders' waste left dumped in Glenrothes. Image: Neil Henderson/DC Thomson
‘Shameful’ fly-tippers dump builders’ waste at Glenrothes roundabout
7
Former Carnoustie High School teacher Helen Adam.
Obituary: Inspirational Helen Adam overcame adversity to become beloved Carnoustie teacher
8
The woman was arrested at a newsagent on Strathmore Avenue, Dundee. Image: Google Street View
Police watchdog probes claim Dundee woman assaulted by officer after newsagent arrest
9
Inside Mardi Gras in Dundee.
Step back on to the dancefloor of Dundee’s Mardi Gras with head DJ Pat…
10
Fox, left, and the departed Eriksson. Image: SNS / DCT
Liam Fox explains Carljohan Eriksson exit and outlines Dundee United plan for Mark Birighitti…

More from The Courier

Steven Stark leaves Dundee Sheriff Court.
Dundee dealer who hid drugs in Lurpak tubs placed on curfew
Simon Spear leaves Dundee Sheriff Court.
Bankrupt businessman fined for fraudulent Fife shop sale
Lynne Short has been criticised for remarks made during a speech in Dundee.
JIM SPENCE: Why Dundee councillor Lynne Short’s ludicrous Holocaust analogy does damage to trans…
2
Drew Thom. Image: Facebook.
Blood-soaked teen found in Perth street wearing just his pants abused police
Bonnygate in Cupar is an air pollution hot spot
Cupar street named fourth dirtiest in Scotland for air pollution
Callum Davidson during a St Johnstone training session. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson pleased with new back four system as James Brown…
Flooding in Halbeath on December 30.
Residents fear Halbeath flooding work is only a temporary fix
Male patient having consultation. Image: Supplied
EXCLUSIVE: Tayside psychiatry vacancies worst in Scotland as expert warns national services 'unsafe'
St Andrews could become a 20mph zone
Could St Andrews become Fife's biggest 20mph zone?
2
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer. Image: SNS.
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer provides Tyler French update and insists 'no risks' will be…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented