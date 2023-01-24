Harry Kane says it would be ‘fantastic’ if Antonio Conte stays on as Spurs boss

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Harry Kane says it would be ‘fantastic’ if Antonio Conte stays on as Spurs boss

By Press Association
January 24 2023, 12.02pm Updated: January 24 2023, 12.08pm
Harry Kane says it would be “fantastic” for Spurs if Antonio Conte stays on (PA)
Harry Kane says it would be “fantastic” for Spurs if Antonio Conte stays on (PA)

Harry Kane believes it would be “fantastic” for Tottenham if Antonio Conte stayed on as head coach amid ongoing speculation about the long-term futures of both men.

Kane scored the only goal of the game with a curled strike into the bottom corner just before half-time in Spurs’ 1-0 Premier League win at Fulham on Monday evening.

It was the England captain’s 266th goal for Tottenham, putting him level with Jimmy Greaves as the north London club’s all-time highest scorer.

Conte is out of contract at the end of the season, having signed an 18-month deal in November 2021, and Kane – who himself is in the last 18 months of his deal – says he has enjoyed working with the Italian.

“I’m not going talk about the manager’s future,” Kane said after the victory at Craven Cottage.

“That’s down to him. I’m sure he’ll have conversations with the club and assess where we are as a team.

“He’s had a lot going on, on and off the pitch, so he probably needs time to assess it all.

“From my point of view, I really enjoy working with him and it would be fantastic if he did stay.”

Kane, who turns 30 in July, expects further discussions on his own situation in the near future.

“There’s not been much talk, if I’m totally honest,” he said.

“I’m sure there’ll be conversations over the coming months but to be honest I’m just focused on this season and doing my best for the team.

“There’s still a lot to play for, trying to get in the Champions League, we have the FA Cup and the Champions League still to try to win. My focus is on that.

“I know there’s going to be rumours, a lot of talk and speculation about my future but I’m just focused on what I can do.”

Fifth-placed Spurs have struggled since the resumption of domestic action following the World Cup break, winning just two of their six Premier League matches, but Monday night’s result lifted Conte’s side just three points behind fourth-spotted Manchester United, albeit having played a game more.

For Fulham, it was a second straight defeat in the league, and Bobby Decordova-Reid was left pondering what might have been had Marco Silva’s men made more of their early possession and chances.

Fulham v Tottenham Hotspur – Premier League – Craven Cottage
Bobby Decordova-Reid, left, was left to rue Fulham’s missed chances (Zac Goodwin/PA)

“I think we started the game really well and for the first 40 minutes we controlled the game and had chances, and probably needed to put one of them away,” the forward said.

“I think a lapse of concentration in the last five minutes has given them the opportunity to score and you can’t really give Harry Kane an opportunity because he’ll put them away.

“So disappointing, but at the same time we were still in the game.

“But then second half, I think that was their game-plan, to shut out and maybe catch us on the counter-attack and we maybe found it hard to break them down and at the end of it we probably ran out of steam.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Police officers closed the road. Image: Graeme Hart/Perthshire Picture Agency
A9 between Broxden and Inveralmond reopens after collision
2
Revellers enjoy last year's Rewind Festival. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Rewind 2023: Line-up announced for Scone Palace festival
3
Ruthvenfield Primary School. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Perth pupils ushered inside after man carrying Bible enters school playground and talks to…
4
Dens Park, the home of Dundee FC.
Dundee confirm Dens Park stay for next season amid fan concern
5
5
Fife teenager Alex Watson after a hit-and-run in Methil
Fife teenager ‘may never walk the same again’ after hit-and-run
6
Barnhill Barber owner Sangar Karim outside his shop on Wednesday. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Dundee shop owners ‘devastated’ after series of overnight break-ins
7
The stolen van. Image: Key Joiners Ltd
Angus joiner’s van stolen during lunch break on Fife job
8
Logan Summers.
Baby-faced beast molested children in Dundee after stalking Snapchat and Instagram for images
9
Robertson at United, left, and celebrating with Darvel. Image: SNS / DCT
Darvel Scottish Cup hero Willie Robertson opens up on crippling gambling addiction while at…
10
Roselynn Smart at the junction with Balcarres Terrace and Balunie Avenue. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Boy missing from Dundee nursery found ‘running towards road’ by dog walker

More from The Courier

Jamie Gullan's chipped finished was ruled out by the officials. Image: SNS.
Jamie Gullan on Darvel warning and channelling anger over bizarre decision to fire Raith…
Chris Kane back in training, with coach Alex Cleland. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone players applaud Chris Kane back onto the training ground as striker takes…
Cameron Redpath was a star for Scotland the last time at Twickenham.
Six Nations: Cam Redpath puts injury nightmare behind him and aims for a regular…
To go with story by Laura Devlin. Drugs seized from car near Broxden roundabout Picture shows; Broxden Roundabout . A9. Supplied by Google Maps Date; 25/01/2023
Cannabis worth £156,000 seized from car on A9 near Perth
To go with story by Laura Devlin. Collision causing delays Picture shows; Redhouse Roundabout . Kirkcaldy . Supplied by Google Maps Date; 25/01/2023
Drivers face delays between Kirkcaldy and Glenrothes after A92 collision
Madras College building in Bell Brae.
Madras College schoolboy, 13, reported over knife incident
Ruthvenfield Primary School. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Man, 55, arrested in connection with approaching children at Perth primary school
Police are investigating the youth disorder at Greggs. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Greggs customer attempts citizen's arrest on teen in Dundee store 'siege'
2
Florent Hoti has left Arbroath. Image: SNS
Former Dundee United star Florent Hoti leaves Arbroath as short-term deal expires
Harry Kane says it would be “fantastic” for Spurs if Antonio Conte stays on (PA)
Wednesday court round-up — Covid lockdown police headbutt and three-year-old burned

Editor's Picks

Most Commented