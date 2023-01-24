All you need to know about non-league Darvel after shock cup win over Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

All you need to know about non-league Darvel after shock cup win over Aberdeen

By Press Association
January 24 2023, 1.00pm Updated: January 24 2023, 2.45pm
Non-league Darvel created a huge Scottish Cup upset in beating Aberdeen (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Non-league Darvel created a huge Scottish Cup upset in beating Aberdeen (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Non-league Darvel pulled off one of the biggest upsets in Scottish Cup history when they defeated cinch Premiership side Aberdeen 1-0 at Recreation Park on Monday night.

Here, the PA news agency answers some of the key questions associated with the Ayrshire giant-killers.

Where is Darvel and what league do they play in?

Darvel is a small town in Ayrshire, 10 miles east of Kilmarnock. The football team play in the West of Scotland Premier Division, the sixth tier of Scottish football. The capacity for their Recreation Park ground was extended to around 3,500 – which is roughly the population of the town – for the tie.

What is Darvel’s recent back story?

“We are not one of the big Junior institutions like Auchinleck Talbot or Pollok, we don’t carry that sort of history,” their manager Mick Kennedy told PA in the lead-up to the Aberdeen tie. “Our success has come in the last couple of years – in a short space of time.”

After flying under the radar for the majority of their history since formation in 1889, Darvel have started to enjoy greater prominence in recent seasons after being bought by John Gall, the managing director of Brownings the Bakers who were renowned for making Kilmarnock Football Club’s award-winning pies.

Gall has ploughed funds into the club, allowing them to increase their ambitions, while also attracting a lucrative sponsorship deal with railway contractors QTS, who previously sponsored Kilmarnock and Derby.

Are Aberdeen their first Scottish Cup scalp?

The Dons are certainly the biggest but Darvel had signalled their intent by eliminating higher-ranked teams from the competition in recent times.

Last season, they beat League Two side Stranraer and Lowland League outfit Brechin on their way to reaching the fourth round, where they lost 3-0 to an Arbroath side flying high in the Championship at the time.

This term, they set up their clash with Aberdeen by crushing Lowland League side Dalbeattie 7-1 away from home in the second round before pulling off a stunning 5-2 victory away to League One side Montrose in the third round in November.

Who is their manager?

Mick Kennedy was appointed Darvel manager in late 2019 after a successful spell in the amateur ranks. The 42-year-old is the founder and owner of the peri-peri chicken eatery chain, Black Rooster. Kennedy impressed onlookers with a rousing pre-match speech to his players, which was broadcast by BBC Scotland, ahead of the Aberdeen game.

Do they have any players we may have heard of?

Hibernian’s Ross Caldwell celebrates
Attacker Ross Caldwell began his career with Hibernian (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Yes. Darvel have been able to attract several players with experience of the top leagues in Scotland. Attacker Ross Caldwell began his career with Hibernian and scored a famous winning goal away to Hearts in the Edinburgh derby a decade ago. Midfielder Ian McShane was part of the Ross County team that won the League Cup in 2016.

Goal hero Jordan Kirkpatrick and defender Daryll Meggatt both played under Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin at Alloa. Of their substitutes on Monday, Thomas Reilly played alongside Goodwin at St Mirren, while Craig Moore started his career with Motherwell.

What’s next for Darvel?

Their reward for their stunning win over the Dons is another home tie against League One promotion hopefuls Falkirk. After their exploits on Monday, the tie will hold no fears for Darvel and offers them what appears to be a realistic chance of making it to the quarter-finals of the Scottish Cup.

In the longer term, Darvel have made no secret of their aim to move up the Scottish football pyramid.

They won the West of Scotland Premier Division title last term but missed out on promotion to the Lowland League after losing a play-off to Tranent. They are currently two points clear of Beith at the top of the league in their latest quest to climb the ladder.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Police officers closed the road. Image: Graeme Hart/Perthshire Picture Agency
A9 between Broxden and Inveralmond reopens after collision
2
Revellers enjoy last year's Rewind Festival. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Rewind 2023: Line-up announced for Scone Palace festival
3
Ruthvenfield Primary School. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Perth pupils ushered inside after man carrying Bible enters school playground and talks to…
4
Dens Park, the home of Dundee FC.
Dundee confirm Dens Park stay for next season amid fan concern
5
5
Fife teenager Alex Watson after a hit-and-run in Methil
Fife teenager ‘may never walk the same again’ after hit-and-run
6
Barnhill Barber owner Sangar Karim outside his shop on Wednesday. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Dundee shop owners ‘devastated’ after series of overnight break-ins
7
The stolen van. Image: Key Joiners Ltd
Angus joiner’s van stolen during lunch break on Fife job
8
Logan Summers.
Baby-faced beast molested children in Dundee after stalking Snapchat and Instagram for images
9
Robertson at United, left, and celebrating with Darvel. Image: SNS / DCT
Darvel Scottish Cup hero Willie Robertson opens up on crippling gambling addiction while at…
10
Roselynn Smart at the junction with Balcarres Terrace and Balunie Avenue. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Boy missing from Dundee nursery found ‘running towards road’ by dog walker

More from The Courier

Jamie Gullan's chipped finished was ruled out by the officials. Image: SNS.
Jamie Gullan on Darvel warning and channelling anger over bizarre decision to fire Raith…
Chris Kane back in training, with coach Alex Cleland. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone players applaud Chris Kane back onto the training ground as striker takes…
Cameron Redpath was a star for Scotland the last time at Twickenham.
Six Nations: Cam Redpath puts injury nightmare behind him and aims for a regular…
To go with story by Laura Devlin. Drugs seized from car near Broxden roundabout Picture shows; Broxden Roundabout . A9. Supplied by Google Maps Date; 25/01/2023
Cannabis worth £156,000 seized from car on A9 near Perth
To go with story by Laura Devlin. Collision causing delays Picture shows; Redhouse Roundabout . Kirkcaldy . Supplied by Google Maps Date; 25/01/2023
Drivers face delays between Kirkcaldy and Glenrothes after A92 collision
Madras College building in Bell Brae.
Madras College schoolboy, 13, reported over knife incident
Ruthvenfield Primary School. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Man, 55, arrested in connection with approaching children at Perth primary school
Police are investigating the youth disorder at Greggs. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Greggs customer attempts citizen's arrest on teen in Dundee store 'siege'
2
Florent Hoti has left Arbroath. Image: SNS
Former Dundee United star Florent Hoti leaves Arbroath as short-term deal expires
Non-league Darvel created a huge Scottish Cup upset in beating Aberdeen (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Wednesday court round-up — Covid lockdown police headbutt and three-year-old burned

Editor's Picks

Most Commented