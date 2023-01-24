Glasgow terminate Rufus McLean’s contract following domestic abuse guilty plea

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Glasgow terminate Rufus McLean’s contract following domestic abuse guilty plea

By Press Association
January 24 2023, 2.36pm
Rufus McLean has been capped three times by Scotland (Steve Welsh/PA)
Rufus McLean has been capped three times by Scotland (Steve Welsh/PA)

Glasgow have terminated Rufus McLean’s contract with immediate effect after the Scotland international pleaded guilty to domestic abuse charges.

The Scotstoun club suspended the 22-year-old winger after he admitted domestic abuse charges at Edinburgh Sheriff Court last week.

He will be sentenced next month and, following an internal disciplinary hearing in conjunction with Scottish Rugby, Glasgow revealed on Tuesday that they had sacked the player on grounds of “gross misconduct” and “breach of contract”.

McLean, who was born in the United States and made 26 appearances for Glasgow, has the right to appeal.

A statement from the club said: “Glasgow Warriors fully acknowledges the seriousness of domestic abuse and recognises the impact it has on the mental and physical welfare of those affected by it.

“The club was already working with Police Scotland to support and promote its male education campaign don’t be THAT GUY and further workshops are planned in the coming weeks.”

Warriors managing director Al Kellock said McLean’s actions could not be condoned.

“Glasgow Warriors prides itself on being a family-centred club and are proud to always represent our fans and our city,” he explained.

“Rufus admitted domestic abuse and his actions cannot be condoned which has resulted in his employment with Glasgow Warriors ending.

“We have taken this matter extremely seriously. Sadly, with any crime there is a victim and as a club we want to acknowledge the impact on the young woman involved.

“We are committed to ensuring our players continue to be positive role models and recognise the privileged positions they hold.

Rufus Mclean in action for Glasgow
McLean’s actions appear to have closed the door on him being able to play professional rugby again in Scotland (Steven Paston/PA)

“We found the recent work with Police Scotland on male education to be hugely instructive and we are grateful for the opportunity to continue working with them in the near future.”

McLean’s actions appear to have closed the door on him being able to play professional rugby again in Scotland after Glasgow’s stance was endorsed by Scottish Rugby chief executive Mark Dodson.

McLean has been capped three times at international level since scoring two tries on his debut against Tonga in October 2021.

“I fully support the approach taken by Glasgow Warriors in ending Rufus McLean’s employment with the club,” Dodson said.

“There is no place in today’s society for any form of abuse and his actions have impacted not only his club and rugby in Scotland but more importantly the life of his former partner, which is both sad and regrettable.

Scottish Rugby chief executive Mark Dodson in the stands
Scottish Rugby chief executive Mark Dodson endorsed Glasgow’s stance (Lynne Cameron/PA)

“We will continue to take a strong stand against any behaviour which either breaks the law or brings our game and its values into disrepute.

“We are fortunate to have many role models across our sport who inspire others and have earned our wider respect.

“This is not a position we take for granted and we are committed to ensuring our standards on and off the pitch remain to the highest level.”

