Infrastructure in women’s game must improve, says Chelsea boss Emma Hayes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Infrastructure in women’s game must improve, says Chelsea boss Emma Hayes

By Press Association
January 24 2023, 5.04pm
Emma Hayes thinks more must be done to improve the infrastructure of the women’s game (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Emma Hayes thinks more must be done to improve the infrastructure of the women’s game (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Emma Hayes says Chelsea’s owners share her vision for improving infrastructure in the women’s game after a frozen pitch forced the abandonment of her team’s Women’s Super League match against Liverpool after just six minutes on Sunday.

Referee Neil Hair declared the surface at the Blues’ Kingsmeadow ground, which is not fitted with undersoil heating, playable after ground staff worked with heat blowers and covers to thaw the pitch, with overnight temperatures having dropped to minus two degrees in south London.

But within minutes of kick-off it became clear the pitch was unsafe and the game could not continue, leading to questions over how and why the elite women’s game has been left in a position where it struggles to provide useable facilities for winter fixtures.

Those questions were particularly searching on a day when Stamford Bridge, which does have undersoil heating, was not being used by the men’s team and stood empty.

Co-owner Todd Boehly has invested more than £450million in transfers for Graham Potter’s side since taking over in May, and Hayes believes that more must be done to ensure parity in infrastructure for the women’s game.

“I’ve spoken with our owners about it and they share the same vision and idea that I do around the women’s game,” Hayes said. “This isn’t about them. This is about the infrastructure in and around the game, and we’ve gradually implemented better things year on year for the sport.

“A year ago or two years ago, pitch tents and blowers were the solution for frozen pitches. Well, clearly not. I’m not doing that post-mortem. But if that’s the case and we want to ensure that fixtures are on week in and week out, then we’re going to have to come up with another plan.

“What that looks like between the league and the clubs, I suspect that conversation will take place, not just as a result of the weekend, but I’m sure it’s on everybody’s agenda.”

Fixture congestion caused by postponements is likely to have a detrimental effect on Chelsea’s attempt to retain their WSL and Women’s FA Cup titles, particularly as they continue their bid to win the Women’s Champions League for the first time.

Hayes’ side are also due to face Tottenham at Brisbane Road in the WSL Cup on Wednesday, with that game currently expected to go ahead despite more cold temperatures across London, with Liverpool due back at Kingsmeadow in the FA Cup fourth round on Sunday.

There are currently only four WSL teams to have undersoil heating at their primary grounds – Manchester United, Manchester City, Leicester and Reading – and the debacle at the home of England’s champions on Sunday was described as “embarrassing” by former Lionesses’ manager Hope Powell.

Chelsea Liverpool
The game at Kingsmeadow lasted only six minutes before being abandoned (Zac Goodwin/PA)

“Undersoil heating, as someone has pointed out, isn’t exactly environmentally friendly,” Hayes added. “So an environmentally friendly option for football pitches in an ideal world, so that we can play in a top division, is what I think we can all expect. Let’s hope we can continue to work towards that.

“We’ve got pitch covers and heaters that are designed to prevent frozen pitches. So if they don’t do that job then we have to have another solution for that. That’s not my job to do that, that’s for the league and the clubs to work through for the best solutions, so that we never cancel games.

“I’ve said this for years, cancelling games has a detrimental impact on our sport. So whatever it takes to ensure that fans who are travelling from up and down the country are not showing up and having a game cancelled six minutes in, is something we should all work towards.

“If this is the top division for women’s football, then we should be afforded exactly the same opportunity. So as far as I’m concerned, this isn’t about Chelsea, this is about women’s football being in a place where we’re working hard to build a fanbase, to build a business, after many, many years without equal access to things.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Roselynn Smart at the junction with Balcarres Terrace and Balunie Avenue. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Boy missing from Dundee nursery found ‘running towards road’ by dog walker
2
Murderer Kenneth Melville. Image: Facebook.
Dundee killer repeatedly battered partner before ‘savage and murderous’ bonfire night attack
3
Ambassador Cruise Line's ship Ambition
Maiden voyage of luxury Dundee cruise proving ‘incredibly popular’
4
Broad Street in Cowdenbeath. Image: David Wardle/DC Thomson
Police called to Cowdenbeath home after sudden death of woman, 54
5
Alan Pirie once again takes home the giant Scotch Pie trophy. Image: The World Championship Scotch Pie Awards
Angus butcher triumphs again at The World Championship Scotch Pie Awards 2023 – plus…
6
Inside Mardi Gras in Dundee.
Step back on to the dancefloor of Dundee’s Mardi Gras with head DJ Pat…
7
The masked yobs were caught on CCTV. Image: Fairfield Pavilion
Watch as brazen masked yobs show off to camera before smashing up Dundee community…
8
Patrizio Billio in action for Dundee. Image: SNS
Ex-Dundee midfielder Patrizio Billio dies aged 48
9
Fife firefighter Barry Martin
Fife firefighter Barry Martin in critical condition after Edinburgh Jenners blaze
10
The Valaris 121 arriving at Dundee Harbour. Image: Alan Richardson
North Sea rig arrives in Dundee after worker fell overboard

More from The Courier

Health Secretary Humza Yousaf. Supplied by PA/DC Thomson.
Courier NHS project reveals impact of health crisis on Tayside and Fife services
Dunfermline boss James McPake returned to Dens Park for the first time since being sacked last February. Image: SNS.
Dunfermline boss James McPake speaks of Pars pride despite Dundee defeat as he hails…
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer and assistant Billy Barr watch their side take on Dunfermline. Image: SNS.
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer rues more injury woes after Dunfermline win as he addresses…
Rovers boss Ian Murray. Image: SNS.
Ian Murray says striker could have had 'four or five goals' after Raith Rovers…
Firefighters were seen battling to control the flames, which were "well established" through the car when they arrived at the scene, south of Fyvie.
Two fire crews called to Dunfermline property blaze
Fin Robertson put Dundee 2-1 in front with his third goal of the season. Image: SNS.
4 talking points as Dundee set up Raith Rovers semi-final clash after late flurry…
Jamie Gullan's goals put Rovers in the fifth round. Image: SNS.
4 Linlithgow Rose v Raith Rovers talking points as Jamie Gullan's goals set up…
Courier News, Jamie Buchan Story, CR0000 Potential closure of certain Perth & Kinross Council schools. Picture shows general exterior view of the school. Ruthvenfield Primary School, Ruthvenfield, by Huntingtower, Perth. Wednesday 22nd August 2018.
Police called to Perth primary school after unknown man enters playground and starts speaking…
To go with story by Laura Devlin. Car stolen from driveway of Monifieth property Picture shows; Ferry Road, Monifieth . Monifieth . Supplied by Google Maps Date; 24/01/2023
Car stolen from Monifieth after thieves snatch keys from house
CR0040643, Ben MacDonald, Perth. Chinese New Year celebrations returned to Perth following a 2 year break due to the Covid pandemic. The parade leaves from City Chambers down the high street to Mill street. Picture shows; Sunday 22nd January 2023. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Perth Chinese New Year event organisers apologise after firecrackers leave dogs 'shaking with terror'

Editor's Picks

Most Commented