David Beckham and Marcus Rashford feel the cold – Tuesday's sporting social By Press Association January 24 2023, 6.14pm David Beckham and Marcus Rashford (Kirsty O'Connor/Isaac Parkin/PA)

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media. Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from January 24. Football David Beckham was still thawing out. View this post on InstagramA post shared by David Beckham (@davidbeckham) Marcus Rashford was in the ice… with a polar bear. Recovery 🥶 pic.twitter.com/y7FIO3tp6X— Marcus Rashford (@MarcusRashford) January 24, 2023 Kammy was feeling grateful. Big thanks to the football family for the invites 🥰 But the ground tour is over 😢 but a big thanks to M/City Chelsea Leicester Liverpool Palace Forest Fulham West Ham Everton Bradford & Swindon 🥳 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 pic.twitter.com/jSaCuMK250— Chris Kamara (@chris_kammy) January 24, 2023 Antony prepared for a big week. Important week for us!! Seeking to evolve to give my best to the team! It has always been a dream to be here and I will give all I have to honor this club cause we are stronger together! 🔴🏴⚽️ @ManUtd #MUFC pic.twitter.com/q6cZarOdW2— Antony Santos (@antony00) January 24, 2023 Rodrigo Bentancur reflected on a successful Monday night for Spurs. View this post on InstagramA post shared by Rodrigo Bentancur (@rodrigo_bentancur) Gary Neville felt upbeat. View this post on InstagramA post shared by Gary Neville (@gneville2) Jermain Defoe enjoyed being in the studio. View this post on InstagramA post shared by Jermain Defoe OBE (@iamjermaindefoe) Forest Green were not happy. 😂😏😬 I’m sorry guys… https://t.co/7bd208Jk07— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 24, 2023 Neil Warnock got his hands dirty. My first cookery lesson with chef Lee Holland at The Catch in Plymouth. Made Sea Bream and scallops. What do you think?I even gutted the fish! 🐟Masterchef beckons! 🤣#retirementlife pic.twitter.com/LQSE8U7bya— Neil Warnock (@warnockofficial) January 24, 2023 Cricket Ben Stokes was amazed by Chris Woakes’ bowling. Ssshheeeessh Wizard give em a chance https://t.co/KUHT9XNULa— Ben Stokes (@benstokes38) January 24, 2023 Whoops! Might be a fair few of these at the first winter nets 😂pic.twitter.com/kzeaQuIJaS— England's Barmy Army (@TheBarmyArmy) January 24, 2023 Golf Justin Rose geared up for the Farmers Insurance Open. It’s @FarmersInsOpen week! 🌅 pic.twitter.com/PhPCg5yqMo— Justin ROSE (@JustinRose99) January 24, 2023 Athletics Aston Villa fan Katharine Merry was feeling thankful to Darvel. Darvel FC making me feel a bit better about Stevenage! 😂⚽️— Katharine Merry (@KatharineMerry) January 24, 2023 Boxing Oleksandr Usyk had a message for Tyson Fury. @Tyson_Fury ❗️ pic.twitter.com/TTzPTm7zPL— Alexander Usyk (@usykaa) January 24, 2023 Already a subscriber? 