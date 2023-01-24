Aaron Ramsey ‘dead keen’ to keep playing for Wales, says boss Rob Page

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Aaron Ramsey ‘dead keen’ to keep playing for Wales, says boss Rob Page

By Press Association
January 24 2023, 9.16pm
Wales manager Rob Page (left) says Aaron Ramsey (right) will continue his international career in to the 2024 European Championship qualifying campaign (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Wales manager Rob Page (left) says Aaron Ramsey (right) will continue his international career in to the 2024 European Championship qualifying campaign (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Rob Page insists Aaron Ramsey is “dead keen” to continue his Wales career and believes none of his senior players will follow Gareth Bale in leaving the international scene.

Skipper Bale, Wales’ most capped men’s player and record goal scorer, quit football completely earlier this month with his final games coming at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

There have been question marks over whether Ramsey and Joe Allen – two survivors of the Wales side that reached the semi-finals of Euro 2016 and who are both 32 – will stick around for the forthcoming European Championship qualifiers.

Wales v England – FIFA World Cup 2022 – Group B – Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium
Rob Page (centre) also expects Joe Allen (red shirt) to continue playing for Wales (Martin Rickett/PA)

But boss Page, speaking to S4C’s Sgorio programme, said he expects the pair to play in a campaign, which starts away to World Cup semi-finalists Croatia in March.

“People have spoken to Aaron. He’s dead keen,” Page said of the Nice midfielder.

“He can’t wait to meet up again. There’s no inclination at all that any senior player will want to retire.

“If anything it’s quite the opposite. Every member of staff I speak to that has had contact, maybe from the medical team just to check on the players, has said that.

“Our head of recruitment has been to see Joe Allen a couple of times and he’s probably playing his best football at the minute.

Aaron Ramsey File Photo
Aaron Ramsey had a disappointing World Cup for Wales in Qatar (Martin Rickett/PA)

“That’s great for us coming into March because he was injured going into the World Cup. We’ll see a different Joe Allen again barring any injury.”

After Wales’ poor performances in Qatar, where they scored just once – a Bale penalty – and finished bottom of their group with one point from three games, Page plans to make changes, both in the playing squad and on his backroom staff.

Veterans such as Chris Gunter and Jonny Williams, who both play in League Two, are set to be jettisoned in favour of younger and more athletic players.

Assistant manager Kit Symons and head of performance Tony Strudwick must be replaced following their post-Qatar departures, and Page wants to recruit a full-time psychologist.

On Symons’ departure, Page said: “It was a really difficult decision. I’ve worked and played with Kit. He’s a top, top bloke.

Soccer – Capital One Cup – Third Round – Fulham v Stoke City – Craven Cottage
Kit Symons left his role as Wales assistant manager earlier this month (Anthony Devlin/PA)

“I just wanted to freshen things up and keep evolving. I’ll be bringing a new coach and head of sport science in, and there’s a couple of other members of staff I want to add.

“I want to bring in a full-time psychologist. Every other association has got one. We haven’t and we need to keep evolving, progressing and improving.”

Wales failed to match the athleticism of England, Iran and the United States at the World Cup, and Page says new faces will be introduced into his next squad.

He said: “We need young blood coming in and bringing that energy you need when you dine at the top table.

“We’ve got quality and we know we can score goals at the top level, and this is an opportunity for these young players to bring energy.

Wales Media Session and Training – FIFA World Cup 2022 – Al Sadd Training Centre – Sunday November 27th
Ben Davies is the favourite to succeed Gareth Bale as Wales captain (Jonathan Brady/PA)

“Our aim is to qualify for the next Euros, but we are also looking forward to the next World Cup.”

Tottenham defender Ben Davies is favourite to take over the armband from Bale.

Page added: “I have made my mind up, but I’m not going to announce it now.

“There will be a time and a place. Gareth led really well and my next captain will do the same.”

