Substitute Fiacre Kelleher earns Colchester a point against Salford

Fiacre Kelleher came off the bench to earn Colchester a point from their 1-1 draw with promotion-chasing Salford in Sky Bet League Two.

The Ammies went close in the 10th minute when home goalkeeper Kieran O’Hara pushed away Matt Smith’s header, following Jason Lowe’s ball into the area.

The visitors edged the first half but Colchester almost took the lead in first-half stoppage-time when John Akinde sent a free header straight at keeper Alex Cairns, following Noah Chilvers’ ball into the six-yard box.

The second half was a livelier affair and Salford took a 49th-minute lead through Conor McAleny, who nodded in from close range from Ryan Watson’s assist after Theo Vassell’s header from a corner had struck the crossbar.

However, Colchester equalised in the 63rd minute when substitute Kelleher rose to plant a fine header from Luke Chambers’ pass into the net.

Arthur Read’s long-range effort was pushed away by Cairns, who also brilliantly pushed away Cole Skuse’s rocket for a corner in the closing stages.

However, the points were shared.