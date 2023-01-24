Ben Krauhaus rescues share of points as Bromley draw with Dagenham By Press Association January 24 2023, 9.50pm Bromley found a late equaliser to draw 1-1 with Dagenham (John Walton/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up A late Ben Krauhaus goal saw the points shared between Bromley and Dagenham as they drew 1-1. The result sees the Ravens move into sixth in the Vanarama National League table, while the Daggers move up into the play-off places just behind in seventh. Dagenham had the first chances of the match when Harry Phipps headed wide before Dean Rance’s long-range shot whistled over the crossbar. They found the opening goal in the 36th minute when Josh Hare struck a perfectly placed free-kick into the bottom corner. James Vennings had a chance for the Ravens after half-time, but his effort was well-held by Elliot Justham before Josh Walker’s shot was saved. Krauhaus then scored his first league goal for Bromley, slotting the ball home to equalise in the 87th minute. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close Most Read 1 Boy missing from Dundee nursery found ‘running towards road’ by dog walker 2 Dundee killer repeatedly battered partner before ‘savage and murderous’ bonfire night attack 3 Maiden voyage of luxury Dundee cruise proving ‘incredibly popular’ 4 Police called to Cowdenbeath home after sudden death of woman, 54 5 Angus butcher triumphs again at The World Championship Scotch Pie Awards 2023 – plus… 6 Step back on to the dancefloor of Dundee’s Mardi Gras with head DJ Pat… 7 Watch as brazen masked yobs show off to camera before smashing up Dundee community… 8 Ex-Dundee midfielder Patrizio Billio dies aged 48 9 Fife firefighter Barry Martin in critical condition after Edinburgh Jenners blaze 10 North Sea rig arrives in Dundee after worker fell overboard More from The Courier Courier NHS project reveals impact of health crisis on Tayside and Fife services Dunfermline boss James McPake speaks of Pars pride despite Dundee defeat as he hails… Dundee boss Gary Bowyer rues more injury woes after Dunfermline win as he addresses… Ian Murray says striker could have had 'four or five goals' after Raith Rovers… Two fire crews called to Dunfermline property blaze 4 talking points as Dundee set up Raith Rovers semi-final clash after late flurry… 4 Linlithgow Rose v Raith Rovers talking points as Jamie Gullan's goals set up… Police called to Perth primary school after unknown man enters playground and starts speaking… Car stolen from Monifieth after thieves snatch keys from house Perth Chinese New Year event organisers apologise after firecrackers leave dogs 'shaking with terror' Editor's Picks See inside 300-year-old Perth mill before £2.7m transformation Tuesday court round-up — Sextortion and taxi terror CHERYL PEEBLES: I’m stunned by accounts of bullying I’ve heard from parents after Waid Academy attack Ricky Little declares ‘there’s no place I’d rather be’ as testimonial-bound Arbroath ace pens new deal Councillors call for report on violence in Fife schools Boy missing from Dundee nursery found ‘running towards road’ by dog walker Andy Kirk on the ‘selfless’ role played by former Dundee United boss Craig Levein in Brechin City’s SPFL charge Angus parking charges: Will the council budget see covers lifted off the meters in May? ‘Do not put off your smear test’: Cervical cancer led to Perth woman Katy’s hysterectomy at 35 Watch as brazen masked yobs show off to camera before smashing up Dundee community hub Most Commented 1 Mum home schooling her daughter after 'severe beatings and constant bullying' at Glenrothes High School 2 Dundee SNP councillor slammed after comparing gender reform battle to 'Auschwitz' 3 Perthshire ghillie slams littering drivers as 'bad people' 4 Is ScotRail really scrapping peak rail fares across Tayside and Fife? 5 JIM SPENCE: Why Dundee councillor Lynne Short’s ludicrous Holocaust analogy does damage to trans cause 6 Carnoustie man scoops £10,000 jackpot on ITV's Tipping Point 7 Brian Cox tells Courier subscribers of his ‘proudest moment’ filming Succession in Dundee 8 Dundee mum terrified ceiling will cave in on kids after years of leaks 9 Could St Andrews become Fife's biggest 20mph zone? 10 Heartbroken Fife widow says husband with dementia 'went through hell' in local hospital