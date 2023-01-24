Wycombe close in on play-offs after Sam Vokes nets long-awaited goal

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Sam Vokes ended his goal drought as Wycombe secured their first home win of 2023 with a 2-0 victory over Oxford.

The ex-Wales international opened the scoring with his first goal since October before setting up Anis Mehmeti as the Chairboys wrapped up the points before half-time at Adams Park.

Gareth Ainsworth’s charges cut the gap to the coveted League One play-off spots to just two points with a fourth win in six outings.

After back-to-back 2-1 wins, the U’s slipped to only their second away league defeat since September.

Vokes, who had already seen an effort cleared off the line and been denied by Simon Eastwood, broke the deadlock in the 19th minute with a simple tap in from Mehmeti’s squared pass.

The pair combined again 10 minutes before the break as Mehmeti found the far corner from Vokes’ knockdown.

Oxford huffed and puffed but failed to reduce the arrears.

The best chances fell to Yanic Wildschut as he tested Max Stryjek and later fired over the bar.