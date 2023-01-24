Inih Effiong nets hat-trick as Aldershot win at Maidstone

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Inih Effiong scored a hat-trick as Aldershot completed a comprehensive 3-0 win at Maidstone.

Effiong opened his tally after 13 minutes when he followed up Ryan Glover’s blocked shot with a fine overhead kick.

Shortly after the hour mark, Effiong had his second of the night after he converted Haji Mnoga’s perfect through ball.

And with 11 minutes remaining, the 31-year-old headed home his treble from Glover’s pinpoint cross.

The win moves Aldershot up to 14th, while Maidstone remain above only Scunthorpe at the wrong end of the table.