Oldham boost survival hopes with win over York By Press Association January 24 2023, 10.06pm Oldham secured a 2-0 win against York (Clive Rose/PA) Oldham made it back-to-back National League wins with a 2-0 victory against York. The win moved the Latics five points clear of the relegation zone, with the Minstermen dropping to 15th. York goalkeeper Ethan Ross made a good save from Joe Nuttall's header before opposite number Magnus Norman tipped Dan Pybus' free-kick onto the post. Oldham then took the lead four minutes from half-time when Josef Yarney slotted home from close range. Ben Tollitt hit a long-range shot that went wide for Oldham and York pushed for an equaliser with a powerful effort from Mitch Hancox going over the bar. The hosts doubled their lead in the 78th minute when Timmy Abraham controlled a loose ball and tucked it past substitute goalkeeper Maison Campbell.