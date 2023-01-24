Bolton’s battlers please Ian Evatt but case of mistaken identity frustrates him

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Bolton’s battlers please Ian Evatt but case of mistaken identity frustrates him

By Press Association
January 24 2023, 11.04pm
Bolton boss Ian Evatt saw his team edge out Forest Green (Richard Sellers/PA)
Bolton boss Ian Evatt saw his team edge out Forest Green (Richard Sellers/PA)

Boss Ian Evatt described matchwinner Dion Charles’ sending-off as “baffling” after his striker was wrongly sent off in Bolton’s 1-0 Sky Bet League One victory over Forest Green.

Charles struck his 13th goal of the campaign after six minutes but was then dismissed by referee Tom Nield following a bizarre 28th minute incident.

Team mate Elias Kachunga clearly raised his arms to Rovers defender Brandon Cooper, with Charles yards away from the incident.

Despite home protests the decision stood, although Kachunga and not Charles will likely receive a three-game ban once disciplinary bosses review the flashpoint.

“We cannot deny Elias has let everyone down,” said Evatt after Bolton’s return to winning ways.

“What he did showing that lack of discipline is not acceptable. He has apologised to the group and we will deal with things internally.

“There was a lot going on in the box and for the linesman to spot it is a good spot.

“But to get a player involved and sent off 15 yards away from the incident is baffling. I tried to tell him but the linesman was positive it was Dion. But mistakes happen and we move on.”

Evatt, however, was delighted by his play-off chasers’ resilience. “If ever that was a performance to be proud of that was it,” he said.

“And I am proud of the crowd in the second half. That was the best atmosphere from a home perspective this season. They gave the players so much life and energy.”

Rovers remain at the foot of the table with manager Ian Burchnall frustrated by his team’s failure to get back in the contest.

“I was disappointed because we had to throw everything at that situation. Sometimes I don’t feel we did. We held back and that’s disappointing.

“They defended the box magnificently, but I don’t think we challenged them enough. We  have got to commit into the box far more than we did.

“When they go down to 10 men early we must try and get something out of the game. It is hugely frustrating we didn’t do that.

“I need more commitment from some in terms of application, energy and commitment in both boxes. The goal was soft but it is too common a problem.

“We have got to play every game like it is our last. I need to see more from the players.”

On the sending-off, Burchnall added: “I didn’t see it but I spoke to Dion Charles as he came off and a couple of their staff at half-time. They said it was a sending off, but they got the wrong person.

“Kachunga was the one who raised his arm. It is a red card but it is very unfortunate for Dion Charles because he didn’t deserve it.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Roselynn Smart at the junction with Balcarres Terrace and Balunie Avenue. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Boy missing from Dundee nursery found ‘running towards road’ by dog walker
2
Murderer Kenneth Melville. Image: Facebook.
Dundee killer repeatedly battered partner before ‘savage and murderous’ bonfire night attack
3
Ambassador Cruise Line's ship Ambition
Maiden voyage of luxury Dundee cruise proving ‘incredibly popular’
4
Broad Street in Cowdenbeath. Image: David Wardle/DC Thomson
Police called to Cowdenbeath home after sudden death of woman, 54
5
Alan Pirie once again takes home the giant Scotch Pie trophy. Image: The World Championship Scotch Pie Awards
Angus butcher triumphs again at The World Championship Scotch Pie Awards 2023 – plus…
6
Inside Mardi Gras in Dundee.
Step back on to the dancefloor of Dundee’s Mardi Gras with head DJ Pat…
7
The masked yobs were caught on CCTV. Image: Fairfield Pavilion
Watch as brazen masked yobs show off to camera before smashing up Dundee community…
8
Patrizio Billio in action for Dundee. Image: SNS
Ex-Dundee midfielder Patrizio Billio dies aged 48
9
Fife firefighter Barry Martin
Fife firefighter Barry Martin in critical condition after Edinburgh Jenners blaze
10
The Valaris 121 arriving at Dundee Harbour. Image: Alan Richardson
North Sea rig arrives in Dundee after worker fell overboard

More from The Courier

Health Secretary Humza Yousaf. Supplied by PA/DC Thomson.
Courier NHS project reveals impact of health crisis on Tayside and Fife services
Dunfermline boss James McPake returned to Dens Park for the first time since being sacked last February. Image: SNS.
Dunfermline boss James McPake speaks of Pars pride despite Dundee defeat as he hails…
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer and assistant Billy Barr watch their side take on Dunfermline. Image: SNS.
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer rues more injury woes after Dunfermline win as he addresses…
Rovers boss Ian Murray. Image: SNS.
Ian Murray says striker could have had 'four or five goals' after Raith Rovers…
Firefighters were seen battling to control the flames, which were "well established" through the car when they arrived at the scene, south of Fyvie.
Two fire crews called to Dunfermline property blaze
Fin Robertson put Dundee 2-1 in front with his third goal of the season. Image: SNS.
4 talking points as Dundee set up Raith Rovers semi-final clash after late flurry…
Jamie Gullan's goals put Rovers in the fifth round. Image: SNS.
4 Linlithgow Rose v Raith Rovers talking points as Jamie Gullan's goals set up…
Courier News, Jamie Buchan Story, CR0000 Potential closure of certain Perth & Kinross Council schools. Picture shows general exterior view of the school. Ruthvenfield Primary School, Ruthvenfield, by Huntingtower, Perth. Wednesday 22nd August 2018.
Police called to Perth primary school after unknown man enters playground and starts speaking…
To go with story by Laura Devlin. Car stolen from driveway of Monifieth property Picture shows; Ferry Road, Monifieth . Monifieth . Supplied by Google Maps Date; 24/01/2023
Car stolen from Monifieth after thieves snatch keys from house
CR0040643, Ben MacDonald, Perth. Chinese New Year celebrations returned to Perth following a 2 year break due to the Covid pandemic. The parade leaves from City Chambers down the high street to Mill street. Picture shows; Sunday 22nd January 2023. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Perth Chinese New Year event organisers apologise after firecrackers leave dogs 'shaking with terror'

Editor's Picks

Most Commented