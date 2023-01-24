John Coleman says Stanley need to improve if they are to test Leeds

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

John Coleman knows his side need to improve if they are to pull off an FA Cup shock against Leeds on Saturday after Accrington’s 1-0 extra-time win over National League side Boreham Wood in the third round replay.

Boreham Wood took League One Accrington all the way and only a 97th-minute penalty from Tommy Leigh separated the sides after extra time.

Zak Brunt caught Shaun Whalley in the area and Leigh despatched his 11th goal of the campaign.

Boreham Wood piled the pressure on in the final 10 minutes of extra-time but could not find the elusive equaliser.

“I am delighted with the result but I can’t say I am delighted with the game,” said Coleman.

“I have to take my hat off to Luke Garrard, his team were magnificent in their approach to the game. They were whole-hearted and pushed us every inch of the way, they never backed down.

“There was nothing in the game and it was harsh for either team to lose so I really feel for him.

“But we have got to improve, we have to find a way at home to try and emphasise and impress our style on the game, although that will be tough against Leeds. We will try though.

“It is a massive boost to be in the fourth round and financially it might allow us to get one or two other reinforcements to the squad.

“Saturday is all about a day out for the fans, that will take care of itself.”

Wood boss Luke Garrard said: “On aggregate we have lost the game 2-1 over the two games to a League One side and I couldn’t be any prouder of the boys.

“Everyone was outstanding and I can only take positives from the performance. We were down to 13 fit players but everyone gave their all, they have given everything and they never gave up.

“The players deserve all the plaudits they will get from tonight but I am just disappointed we couldn’t get the equaliser to take it to penalties, especially for our fans.

“To reach the third round for three years in a row is an amazing achievement for this club.”