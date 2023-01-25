Fabio Silva loaned to PSV after Wolves cancel his stay at Anderlecht

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Wolves striker Fabio Silva has ended his spell with Anderlecht to join Dutch side PSV Eindhoven on loan for the remainder of the season.

Silva, 20, spent the first half of the campaign in Belgium, scoring 11 goals and helping Anderlecht reach the knockout stages of the Europa Conference League.

Wolves’ sporting director Matt Hobbs said on the club’s website: “This is the next step of his development.

“The club invested in a young player with high potential, and he showed glimpses of his talent here at Wolves, and at Anderlecht we saw him score regularly, so we are looking for the same at PSV.

“(Wolves boss) Julen (Lopetegui) wants him to be back here for pre-season to see how he’s developed. The manager is keeping a close eye on him.”

Defender Ki-Jana Hoever, 21, has returned to Wolves from his own loan spell at PSV.

Dutchman Hoever, who came through Liverpool’s academy, played 10 matches for PSV but struggled to secure a regular place in the side and is in line for another loan switch for the rest of the season.

“We can pick the best club who are going to give him good minutes and the right style of football, without any other thoughts needing to come into play,” Hobbs said.