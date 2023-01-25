Australian Open day 10 – Novak Djokovic one step closer to 10th Melbourne title

Novak Djokovic was ruthless again in a straight-sets victory over Andrey Rublev to reach a 10th Australian Open semi-final.

There will he face Tommy Paul, who won the battle of the unseeded Americans against 20-year-old Ben Shelton.

In the women’s quarter-finals, fifth seed Aryna Sabalenka maintained her record of not having dropped a set by beating Donna Vekic while unseeded Pole Magda Linette defeated Karolina Pliskova.

Picture of the day

Magda Linette reacts with delight to her victory over Karolina Pliskova (Dita Alangkara/AP)

Tweet of the day

School drop off this morning. My 6 year old “daddy don’t give me a kiss and a cuddle anymore when you drop me…just stay in the car.” 😢 tough game. Back to reality! — Andy Murray (@andy_murray) January 25, 2023

Doubles delight

Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula are making up for their singles disappointment playing together in women’s doubles and are through to the semi-finals.

Fallen seeds

Women: Karolina Pliskova (30)

Men: Andrey Rublev (5)

Who’s up next?

It's official… From the final 4 to the final 2! Who will play for the #AusOpen title? 🏆 pic.twitter.com/4E57Y9vKOe — wta (@WTA) January 25, 2023

The women take centre stage on Thursday, with both semi-finals taking place in the night session.

Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina takes on two-time former Melbourne winner Victoria Azarenka before Aryna Sabalenka and Magda Linette bid to reach their first grand slam final.

Alfie Hewett will aim to make more slam finals in wheelchair singles and doubles while Ranah Stoiber faces Weronika Ewald in the girls’ singles quarter-finals.