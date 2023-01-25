Jofra Archer ready for England comeback – a closer look at his injury issues

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Jofra Archer ready for England comeback – a closer look at his injury issues

By Press Association
January 25 2023, 2.01pm
Jofra Archer is back for England (Shaun Botterill/PA)
Jofra Archer is back for England (Shaun Botterill/PA)

Jofra Archer is preparing to make his long-awaited England comeback in South Africa this week, having last played international cricket in March 2021.

Here, the PA news agency assesses the details of his fitness issues since he enjoyed a stunning breakthrough in the summer of 2019.

January 2020

Jofra Archer
Jofra Archer has suffered with elbow problems (Nigel French/PA)

After taking five second-innings wickets in the first Test victory over South Africa at Centurion, Archer reports pain in his right elbow. He goes on to miss the remaining three Tests, despite a full pace fitness test ahead of the final game. Archer withdraws from the subsequent T20 series and flies home early.

February 2020

Archer is diagnosed with a stress fracture of the elbow, ruling him out of the Test tour of Sri Lanka. A lengthy rehabilitation programme means he also has to miss the Indian Premier League with Rajasthan Royals.

July 2020

Jofra Archer
Archer received a one-match ban for breaching bio-security rules in 2020 (Mike Hewitt/PA)

Makes his comeback in the first Test against West Indies as cricket returns from the coronavirus shutdown. Plays regularly over the course of the summer, despite a one-match ban for breaching bio-security rules.

March 2021

Plays in England’s Test tour of India and then strings together five T20s in nine days, managing discomfort in his elbow throughout. Withdraws from the subsequent ODI series after the problem worsens. Soon after he undergoes minor surgery to remove a fragment of glass from his finger, a result of dropping a fish tank.

April 2021

Jofra Archer
Archer missed the IPL again in 2021 (Stu Forster/POOL?PA)

Ruled out of the IPL for the second time in three editions due to his elbow.

May 2021

A confusing and concerning return to county action with Sussex skipper Ben Brown appearing to ask him to open the bowling on day three, only for Archer to resist. Coach Ian Salisbury confirms the bowler was feeling soreness in his elbow. Within days he is heading into surgery again.

December 2021

Requires a second operation on the stress fracture in his elbow and misses the entire winter programme, including an Ashes series Down Under and a trip to the West Indies.

May 2022

Having stepped up his comeback, Archer is diagnosed with a stress fracture of the lower back and told he will miss the entire domestic summer.

November 2022

Links up with England Lions in Dubai and bowls nine overs in a warm-up match against the Test XI.

January 2023

Makes his competitive return for MI Cape Town in the new SA20 league, playing four matches before joining the ODI squad.

