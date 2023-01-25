Injuries far from Jofra Archer’s mind with fast bowler set to return for England

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Injuries far from Jofra Archer’s mind with fast bowler set to return for England

By Press Association
January 25 2023, 2.01pm
Jofra Archer is set to return for England (Gareth Copley/POOL?PA)
Jofra Archer is set to return for England (Gareth Copley/POOL?PA)

Jofra Archer is relieved to be back playing rather than worrying about his body breaking down again as the fast bowler prepares for his first England appearance in nearly two years.

Archer’s most recent international outing was in March 2021, with last year’s comeback shelved due to a stress fracture in the lower back, having overcome elbow trouble that necessitated two operations.

While estimating he is at “about 80 per cent” in his recovery, Archer returned to competitive action this month and now seems set to feature for England, who play three ODIs against South Africa in the next week.

He will do so still riding high from playing cricket in South Africa’s newly-created T20 league, having made five appearances for MI Cape Town with thoughts of injuries far from his mind.

“It’s just been good to play cricket and actually not have to worry about if my body’s going to give way,” Archer said.

“I think that was the most important tick for me so far. Playing cricket again for the first time a few weeks ago, I’m still riding off that wave of emotions right now.

“I’m still a bit stiff and trying to take some of the rust away. I’d probably say I’m about 80 per cent. Just some fine-tuning now. Just more discipline than actual cricket stuff.

“I know whenever I’m fully fit, I don’t think there’s much that can stop me, it’s just a matter of when that was going to be.”

Archer, so instrumental in England’s 2019 World Cup triumph and in the drawn Ashes series that followed later that summer, insisted he remained upbeat despite long spells of rehabilitation.

He has spent large spells on the mend in Barbados, where he was born, and has had plenty of company with his six dogs – Sheba, a French Mastiff, plus American Bullies Ace, Onyx, Ghost, Nova and Luna.

“I went a bit crazy probably a month after I got back to Barbados,” he said. “I got about five dogs in the space of four weeks. The routine kept me going – shovelling lots of poo and feeding lots of dogs!

“There’s no reason to look back. I’ve done my time and I’m here now. That’s the most important thing.

“To be honest, I had the best time being injured, I had stuff to keep me going – my friends, my family, the gym. I’m not upset at all, I don’t think I wasted any days as well when I was injured. I’m happy.”

Archer is unlikely to play in all three matches against South Africa in a series that starts in Bloemfontein on Friday, with England set to rotate their options in a bid to avoid piling on players’ workloads.

In an Ashes and 50-over World Cup year, keeping Archer fit will be imperative for England.

Asked what excites him more out of England’s twin challenges in 2023, Archer replied: “Hopefully it can be a repeat of 2019. We’ve got again a 50-over World Cup and an Ashes in the same year so more of the same, please.”

