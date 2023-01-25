I’m one of Leah’s massive fans – Amy Woodruff excited to take on England captain

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
I’m one of Leah’s massive fans – Amy Woodruff excited to take on England captain

By Press Association
January 25 2023, 2.52pm
Leeds forward Amy Woodruff was ecstatic to learn she would be sharing the pitch with England captain Leah Williamson (Leeds handout)
Leeds forward Amy Woodruff was ecstatic to learn she would be sharing the pitch with England captain Leah Williamson (Leeds handout)

Leeds forward Amy Woodruff counts herself among the legions of Leah Williamson’s “massive fans”, but she will soon become one of few able to boast they played against the England captain.

After discovering her step four National League side would be taking on Women’s Super League side Arsenal in the fourth round of the FA Cup, Woodruff took to Twitter to express her delight, writing: “I’m gonna play against Leah Williamson wtf, I’ve already won no matter (the) result.”

That viral tweet, which now has over a quarter of a million views, began a heart-warming exchange with the Lionesses skipper set to culminate in the two women exchanging shirts after their Sunday afternoon cup clash.

“I looked at the Arsenal squad, I obviously knew Leah played anyway,” Woodruff told the PA news agency.

“But I was reading some of the names and thinking ‘there’s no way I’m playing against these. I’ve dreamed of stuff like this, and I’m sure young girls, younger than me have dreamed about stuff like this, and I can’t believe that I’m now going to be one of them. My dream is going to be happening.’

“I’m a big fan of Leah. I think she’s so down to earth, she’s such a lovely person. She joins in with the community with Arsenal a lot and she has a million fans of young girls who just want to be Leah. And I’m one of them. I’ll openly admit I’m one of Leah’s massive fans.”

So much so, in fact, that Woodruff tweeted Williamson: “Pls can I have your shirt after (the) game” and was stunned when her idol replied: “Can we swap? See you on the 29th.”

Woodruff and her team-mates train two nights per week while balancing full-time careers and commitments. Her squad boasts nurses, teachers, students and several players working across the emergency services.

Arsenal’s professional line-up, in contrast, reads like a who’s who of international football.

While household names Beth Mead and Vivianne Miedema are both sidelined with long-term ACL injuries, Leeds could line up against Lioness Lotte Wubben-Moy as well as Sweden international Stina Blackstenius, who has six goals and four assists in 16 appearances across all competitions this season.

Step four side Leeds are preparing for "the biggest game of (their) lives" after beating Stoke
Step four side Leeds are preparing for the biggest game of their lives after beating Stoke (Leeds United handout)

Leeds are doing their best to take it all in their stride after beating Stoke – one step up the pyramid – to set up the meeting at Meadow Park.

Woodruff’s granddad will be one of the many Phoenix faithful taking a coach to London on Sunday ahead of what she readily acknowledged is “obviously the biggest game of our lives.”

She said: “Leah being the captain, and to play against the captain of England when we’re just normal girls from Leeds to be playing against them I just can’t get over it. I honestly can’t get over it.

“We’ve been watching them on telly all these years. Psychologically we’re going to have to not get too excited seeing them in person, sharing the same pitch, but remember why we are here and that we have won games to get into this position and how grateful we are.

“You never know what could happen in an FA Cup and we’re going to give it our all. We’ve got a lot of people following us, so we want to make them proud of us, proud of ourselves.”

Regardless of the result, should Williamson make good on the shirt swap, Woodruff knows precisely where the prized souvenir is heading.

She added: “I just bought my first house. I get the keys a week today. So that’s going up framed on my wall.”

