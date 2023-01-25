Fit-again Cam Redpath hoping to make an impact for Scotland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Fit-again Cam Redpath hoping to make an impact for Scotland

By Press Association
January 25 2023, 3.25pm
Cameron Redpath is fit again (David Davies/PA)
Cam Redpath feels ready to start establishing himself in the Scotland set-up after a terrible series of injuries prevented him building on his memorable debut in the 2021 Calcutta Cup victory at Twickenham.

The 23-year-old Bath centre has been restricted to just three caps since his stunning start away to England – one as a replacement in last year’s Six Nations defeat by Wales in Cardiff and two more in the recent Autumn Tests against Fiji and Argentina.

Having finally started to enjoy an injury-free run this season, Redpath – who is in Gregor Townsend’s squad for the upcoming Six Nations – is hoping to start making his presence felt at international level.

“I definitely want to push on,” he said.

“I’ve wanted to do that for a few years but I’ve been held back a bit with my body not being ready. Hopefully I can push on and play as much as I can.

“I think I’ve played 14 games this season and I think about 12 of them were for 80 minutes. At the start of the season I didn’t expect to play this much rugby, I set myself the target to get 10 games under my belt.

“Having done that I’m trying to find a bit of form. I feel pretty good in some aspects of my game, though some aspects have been quiet.

“I definitely feel I’m trying to find my feet a little bit. To find some form at international level would be pretty cool but that’s something I can work on.”

Redpath – whose father Bryan won 60 caps for Scotland between 1993 and 2003 – signalled his recent upturn in fortunes when he scored his first international try in the team’s last outing against Argentina in November.

Cam Redpath, centre, celebrates
“It has been a tough couple of years for me so it meant a lot to me to get that try,” he said.

“I didn’t really do a lot for it – Finn (Russell) just kicked it and I dived on it. It wasn’t one of the tries I loved, but at the end of the day a try is a try. I’ll take it. I’m on the same as my dad now so I’m happy.”

Scotland’s first match of this year’s Six Nations takes them back to Twickenham for the first time since Redpath’s debut, which was played behind closed doors due to Covid-19, and he would love to be involved this time round in front of a full house.

“I have not had many caps with a full crowd so it would be pretty cool,” he said.

“But I’ve got to work hard because there have been a lot of centres playing well and the competition is right up there. It’s one I’d love to play in.”

Recalling his debut at Twickenham, Redpath said: “It was weird with no fans and a first cap. It was strange, but overall it was a great day and a great memory that I will never forget so it is something I’m very excited to try and do again.

“I’d love to try and beat England with the full crowd this time, I think in the last few years Scotland have had the momentum and we’ve won two out of the last three, so it’s an exciting time for Scotland and hopefully we can go and do it again.”

Meanwhile, Glasgow assistant coach Pete Horne – who won 44 caps as a player – has been added to the Scotland coaching set-up ahead of the Six Nations, while former New Zealand assistant coach Brad Mooar will also join Gregor Townsend’s management team on a consultancy basis.

