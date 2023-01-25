Alex King determined to give Wales fans a team to be proud of

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Alex King determined to give Wales fans a team to be proud of

By Press Association
January 25 2023, 5.04pm
New Wales attack coach Alex King has had little time to implement his methods ahead of the Guinness Six Nations (David Davies/PA)
New Wales attack coach Alex King has had little time to implement his methods ahead of the Guinness Six Nations (David Davies/PA)

New attack coach Alex King says Wales are determined to play an entertaining brand which is rooted deep in the country’s DNA.

King joined up with the rest of Warren Gatland’s coaching staff on Monday, with the New Zealander having chosen the former England fly-half to replace Stephen Jones as attack coach.

The 47-year-old has little time to get his messages and methods across ahead of the Guinness Six Nations opener against Ireland on February 4, but King is confident that he can do so to mark Gatland’s Wales return with a winning start.

Warren Gatland file photo
Warren Gatland is back in charge of Wales after Wayne Pivac’s departure (Ben Birchall/PA)

“Gats got in touch with me a couple of weeks before Christmas and it went from there,” said King, the former Gloucester attack coach.

“We’ve done a lot of preparation before coming into camp, and there’s a real hunger in the squad to put things right from the previous campaign.

“It’s about clear messaging because there’s some fantastic players in this squad and what we want is to be really positive what we do with the ball.

“We want to try and get everybody on the same page and use the the players’ strengths.

“We want to play a brand of rugby that the (Principality) stadium will be proud of seeing – the DNA of Welsh rugby that I’ve grown up with and seen.

“Gats coming back into the fold brings a hard edge, a real work ethic, and that’s the bedrock of any successful team.

“You layer on your defence strategy and attack on top of that, but there has to be fundamentals we can hang our hat on going into the campaign.”

King, who won the Heineken Cup twice as a Wasps player – the first of which was under Gatland’s command – has previously worked within the Wales set-up.

He was appointed as attack coach in 2017 with Rob Howley taking over the head coach duties, with Gatland – who was Wales coach between 2007 and 2019 – on a 10-month sabbatical ahead of leading the British and Irish Lions in New Zealand.

King said: “I loved that time. You understand the passion of the game here and what it means to people.

“I’ve worked with Gats as a player at Wasps, I understand what his values are. It is a good fit.

Wales Rugby Training – Vale Resort – Wednesday January 25th
Alex King (back to camera) working with Dan Biggar (left) during a Wales training session at the Vale Resort (David Davies/PA)

“There is an opportunity to see the quality of the players here and the growth potential over the course of this two-month period, and then moving on later into the season.

“The team that plays against Ireland will be different to the team that plays against France. We’ll grow over the next two months, it’s exciting.”

Wales meet Ireland, men’s rugby’s number one ranked team, in their Cardiff opener and that brings back fond memories for King as Howley’s side won the corresponding fixture in 2017.

King said: “It doesn’t get any better. I remember the Ireland game six years ago, the atmosphere was electric and we got on the right side of the scoreboard.

“The Welsh public are crying out to be proud of a performance and hopefully we’ll deliver.”

[[title]]

[[text]]

