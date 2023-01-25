Andy Murray’s school run shock – Wednesday’s sporting social By Press Association January 25 2023, 6.05pm Andy Murray suffered a shock on the school run (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media. Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from January 25. Football Tottenham signed a new forward. Introducing the latest member of the Spurs family… pic.twitter.com/atiRIBFRWO— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) January 25, 2023 To dare is to do. Let’s get to work! 👊🏽🫡 #COYS pic.twitter.com/5pe7fvtjaZ— Arnaut Danjuma (@Danjuma) January 25, 2023 Jack Grealish had a cartoon. #Gucci brings footballer @JackGrealish to #Roblox’s Gucci Town. https://t.co/PzwujEyz6B pic.twitter.com/X3QAxqo9z5— Vogue Business (@voguebusiness) January 25, 2023 Mohamed Salah had his eye on the ball. pic.twitter.com/z19lem3u9a— Mohamed Salah (@MoSalah) January 25, 2023 Tennis Andy Murray had a shock on the school run. School drop off this morning. My 6 year old “daddy don’t give me a kiss and a cuddle anymore when you drop me…just stay in the car.” 😢 tough game. Back to reality!— Andy Murray (@andy_murray) January 25, 2023 Roger Federer scrubbed up well. Paris fashion week 🪡🧵💙 pic.twitter.com/gJyLoImE6i— Roger Federer (@rogerfederer) January 25, 2023 Novak Djokovic marched on in Melbourne. SEMIS 💙 IDEMOOO #AusOpen📸 Manan Vatsyayana pic.twitter.com/EHMDMSKH1Y— Novak Djokovic (@DjokerNole) January 25, 2023 Cricket Stuart Broad prepped. Onwards for Sam Curran. Enjoyable first half of the @SA20_League looking forward to the team bouncing back and finishing the group stage strong next week, now very excited for the ODIs against SA this week 🏴 pic.twitter.com/JeYUa2bwvF— Sam Curran (@CurranSM) January 25, 2023 The Women’s Premier League brought in big numbers. Today is the day where you get to put your middle finger up to all those people who have devalued women’s sport..The @BCCI have recognised something special is happening and are going to give female cricketers the platform they deserveHere comes the #WPL 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 https://t.co/hQy8GpLuoX— Kate Cross (@katecross16) January 25, 2023 So good for the game! Historic for cricket the women’s IPL 👏🏼— Sam Billings (@sambillings) January 25, 2023 Virat Kohli was feeling chuffed. Well played, RCB! So thrilled that my team has won the bid for the Bengaluru Women’s Premier League team. Can’t wait to cheer for our women in Red and Gold. #ItsHerGameToo #PlayBold@RCBTweets pic.twitter.com/fIwSDzL5oK— Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) January 25, 2023 Fantastic figures for Ellie Anderson. 😳 That Ellie Anderson five-fer btw…Just 𝟭𝟮 runs conceded! 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/F84z2en3jW— England Cricket (@englandcricket) January 25, 2023 Motor racing Lando Norris was raring to go. i’m all warmed up. bring on 2023. pic.twitter.com/M17AVHZdNx— Lando Norris (@LandoNorris) January 25, 2023 Cycling Geraint Thomas got soggy in New Zealand. First time in New Zealand 👌 Went searching for the pot of gold at the end of this rainbow and got a bit soggy 🌈 🤣 What a place 🇳🇿 pic.twitter.com/3g7AIK3Sbj— Geraint Thomas (@GeraintThomas86) January 25, 2023 Athletics Usain Bolt’s still got it. pic.twitter.com/ac0wqIIief— Usain St. Leo Bolt (@usainbolt) January 25, 2023 Wednesday motivation from Allyson Felix… Attention ladies 📢 #notestomyyoungerself pic.twitter.com/UmWiwtgkRm— Allyson Felix (@allysonfelix) January 25, 2023 Gymnastics …and from Max Whitlock. “The greatest glory in living, lies not in never falling but in rising every time we fall”#gymnastics #quotes #gym pic.twitter.com/ih9Tb7guPS— Max Whitlock OBE (@maxwhitlock1) January 25, 2023 Already a subscriber? 