Hibernian considering offer from Millwall for striker Kevin Nisbet

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Hibernian are weighing up an offer from Millwall for striker Kevin Nisbet, the PA news agency understands.

The English Championship club had an initial move for the 25-year-old rejected this week but have swiftly returned with an improved offer, which could amount to more than £2 million including add-ons.

Nisbet has scored seven goals in seven appearances since returning to action in December following 10 months out with an ACL injury.

The Scotland striker was the subject of a failed bid by Birmingham two years ago but the Easter Road side are more open to the idea of cashing in on him now as he has only 18 months remaining on his contract.

Any prospective sale will have to be balanced against the possible impact it would have on Lee Johnson’s team, with Nisbet having scored seven of the struggling Hibees’ 11 goals in their seven matches since the World Cup break.

Nisbet has netted 34 times in total since joining Hibs from Dunfermline in the summer of 2020, while he has scored one goal in 10 appearances for Scotland.

The Easter Road club are also pondering a six-figure offer from Watford for defender Ryan Porteous. The 23-year-old is out of contract this summer and will not be renewing his deal so is expected to be allowed to leave for a reduced fee this month.

Porteous’s potential departure is complicated, however, by untimely injuries to fellow centre-backs Paul Hanlon and Rocky Bushiri.

Hanlon has missed the last three games with a minor issue, while Bushiri was stretchered off at the end of Sunday’s Scottish Cup semi-final defeat by Hearts with a suspected broken leg.

The club are still waiting to learn the full extent of the Belgian’s injury, with more scans required because of bruising and swelling around the damaged area.

Given the circumstances, Hibs are unlikely to allow Porteous to leave before Saturday’s match against Aberdeen unless they can recruit at least one new centre-back.