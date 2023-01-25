Anthony Gordon misses training again as Everton future increasingly in doubt

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Anthony Gordon misses training again as Everton future increasingly in doubt

By Press Association
January 25 2023, 6.23pm
Everton’s Anthony Gordon has missed a second successive day of training (Adam Davy/PA)
Everton’s Anthony Gordon has missed a second successive day of training (Adam Davy/PA)

Everton forward Anthony Gordon missed training for the second successive day as his future at the club looks increasingly in doubt.

The 21-year-old has been the subject of interest from Newcastle in this transfer window and missed the squad’s return to the Finch Farm training complex on Tuesday following the sacking of manager Frank Lampard.

Everton again expected Gordon to be at training on Wednesday but the PA news agency understands the academy graduate was absent for a second day without permission, casting further doubt over his long-term future at his boyhood club.

Everton’s Anthony Gordon
Everton forward Anthony Gordon was absent from training for a second successive day (John Walton/PA)

Midfielder Amadou Onana, reportedly attracting interest from Arsenal, did rejoin the group on Wednesday having been given an authorised absence by the club the previous day.

Only a month ago, Gordon, whose current contract expires in 2025, was set to sign a new deal but things appear to have soured since then.

Having started the Boxing Day defeat to Wolves, the winger has since made just two substitute appearances totalling 30 minutes and, despite being the club’s joint-top scorer in the Premier League this season with three goals, he was left on the bench for the entire 90 minutes in last weekend’s defeat against West Ham.

Both Newcastle and Chelsea made offers for Gordon in the summer but the club were adamant the youngster was not for sale and, while that resolve may now be weakening, without a manager in place it makes sanctioning any potential departure difficult.

It is an added complication relegation-threatened Everton do not need right now as they search for an eighth permanent manager in just under seven years of owner Farhad Moshiri’s reign.

Nine defeats in 12 league matches accounted for Lampard with the club only staying off the bottom of the table on goal difference.

Marcelo Bielsa folds his arms
Former Leeds manager Marcelo Bielsa remains Everton’s first choice to replace Frank Lampard (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Former Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa emerged as the favourite to replace him but a deal for him remains complicated and, with the transfer window closing in six days, Everton want the new man in place by the end of the week.

The club have also considered Carlos Corberan, who has done an impressive job turning around West Brom’s failing fortunes in the Sky Bet Championship.

The out-of-work ex-Burnley boss Sean Dyche and Sam Allardyce, who had a previous six-month spell at the club to save them from trouble in the 2017-18 season, have also been mentioned.

Moshiri admits this is now a pivotal time for the club, which have not been relegated since 1951.

“This is the most critical time in our history. It is almost an existential point,” he said in an interview with the Everton Fan Advisory Board, conducted before Saturday’s West Ham game.

“I have faith in this board. I’m not shy to make changes. We make changes when there is a need.

“We will be ruthless. We need to be calm and we need to go beyond our current position on the pitch.”

A chaotic 24 hours on Tuesday also saw Everton miss out on the loan signing of Villarreal winger Arnaut Danjuma as, despite an agreement being in place, Tottenham hijacked the move and confirmed the Dutch forward as their player on Wednesday.

That means a squad which is in desperate need of refreshing is still without a new face in January.

Moshiri admits failings behind the scenes have contributed to a scattergun and largely unsuccessful transfer policy under his ownership.

“Why hasn’t it worked? I think that is a big question as the structure is there,” he said of the move to a director of football during his time at the club.

“We have had Steve Walsh from Leicester, a very experienced scout, Marcel Brands, one of the top European directors, and now Kevin Thelwell.

“I think the reasons are that some of the deficiencies in various departments of football management were not addressed.

“Those are imperative to proper recruitment, that affects the performance availability and Financial Fair Play. Once you buy these players, you cannot buy additional players.

“We got very little out of these players.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Police officers closed the road. Image: Graeme Hart/Perthshire Picture Agency
A9 between Broxden and Inveralmond reopens after collision
2
Revellers enjoy last year's Rewind Festival. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Rewind 2023: Line-up announced for Scone Palace festival
3
Ruthvenfield Primary School. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Perth pupils ushered inside after man carrying Bible enters school playground and talks to…
4
Dens Park, the home of Dundee FC.
Dundee confirm Dens Park stay for next season amid fan concern
5
5
Fife teenager Alex Watson after a hit-and-run in Methil
Fife teenager ‘may never walk the same again’ after hit-and-run
6
Barnhill Barber owner Sangar Karim outside his shop on Wednesday. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Dundee shop owners ‘devastated’ after series of overnight break-ins
7
The stolen van. Image: Key Joiners Ltd
Angus joiner’s van stolen during lunch break on Fife job
8
Logan Summers.
Baby-faced beast molested children in Dundee after stalking Snapchat and Instagram for images
9
Robertson at United, left, and celebrating with Darvel. Image: SNS / DCT
Darvel Scottish Cup hero Willie Robertson opens up on crippling gambling addiction while at…
10
Roselynn Smart at the junction with Balcarres Terrace and Balunie Avenue. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Boy missing from Dundee nursery found ‘running towards road’ by dog walker

More from The Courier

Jamie Gullan's chipped finished was ruled out by the officials. Image: SNS.
Jamie Gullan on Darvel warning and channelling anger over bizarre decision to fire Raith…
Chris Kane back in training, with coach Alex Cleland. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone players applaud Chris Kane back onto the training ground as striker takes…
Cameron Redpath was a star for Scotland the last time at Twickenham.
Six Nations: Cam Redpath puts injury nightmare behind him and aims for a regular…
To go with story by Laura Devlin. Drugs seized from car near Broxden roundabout Picture shows; Broxden Roundabout . A9. Supplied by Google Maps Date; 25/01/2023
Cannabis worth £156,000 seized from car on A9 near Perth
To go with story by Laura Devlin. Collision causing delays Picture shows; Redhouse Roundabout . Kirkcaldy . Supplied by Google Maps Date; 25/01/2023
Drivers face delays between Kirkcaldy and Glenrothes after A92 collision
Madras College building in Bell Brae.
Madras College schoolboy, 13, reported over knife incident
Ruthvenfield Primary School. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Man, 55, arrested in connection with approaching children at Perth primary school
Police are investigating the youth disorder at Greggs. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Greggs customer attempts citizen's arrest on teen in Dundee store 'siege'
2
Florent Hoti has left Arbroath. Image: SNS
Former Dundee United star Florent Hoti leaves Arbroath as short-term deal expires
Everton’s Anthony Gordon has missed a second successive day of training (Adam Davy/PA)
Wednesday court round-up — Covid lockdown police headbutt and three-year-old burned

Editor's Picks

Most Commented