Holders Manchester City cruise into Continental Cup semi-finals

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Continental Cup holders Manchester City cruised into the semi-finals of the competition with a 6-0 thrashing of Bristol City.

England attacker Lauren Hemp hit a brace on her return to Ashton Gate after Hayley Raso’s early double.

First-half efforts by Khadija Shaw and Mary Fowler ensured Gareth Taylor’s side held a five-goal advantage at the break and Hemp, who started out with the Women’s Championship club, wrapped up the scoring with a sixth on the hour mark.

Chelsea joined Man City in the last four after they triumphed 3-1 at Women’s Super League rivals Tottenham at Brisbane Road.

Visiting Chelsea were back in action following Sunday’s farcical abandonment after just six minutes against Liverpool and took the lead in the 38th minute.

Sam Kerr claimed the goal after she deflected in Erin Cuthbert’s effort and Fran Kirby added a second with a smart finish with 22 minutes left.

There was no doubt about the third when Kerr poked home from close range before Drew Spence arrowed an effort into the top corner to earn Tottenham a consolation in stoppage time.

West Ham continued their fine season with a 1-0 win at Liverpool to progress into the semi-finals.

Hammers captain Dagny Brynjarsdottir grabbed the only goal with a headed finish in the 87th minute at Prenton Park.