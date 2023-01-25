Barcelona see off Real Sociedad to reach Copa del Rey semi-finals

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Barcelona see off Real Sociedad to reach Copa del Rey semi-finals

By Press Association
January 25 2023, 11.47pm
Ousmane Dembele celebrates after scoring in Barcelona’s win over Real Sociedad (AP/Joan Monfort)
Ousmane Dembele celebrates after scoring in Barcelona's win over Real Sociedad (AP/Joan Monfort)

Ousmane Dembele fired Barcelona into the last four of the Copa del Rey with a hard-fought win over 10-man Real Sociedad.

Dembele broke the deadlock at the Nou Camp with a powerful near-post effort after 52 minutes.

Brais Mendez had seen red for Sociedad at the end of the first half following a VAR check for catching Sergio Busquets high on the ankle.

In-form Dembele provided the breakthrough soon after half-time and left the pitch to a standing ovation following a dazzling display for the LaLiga leaders, 12 months on from being told he could leave the club during the last January transfer window.

Osasuna were involved in another dramatic cup encounter but progressed into the last four with a 2-1 win after extra time against Sevilla.

After needing a stoppage-time goal and penalties to see off Real Betis in the last round, another Andalusia club were downed this time with Chimy Avila and Abdessamad Ezzalzouli on target for hosts Osasuna.

Youssef En-Nesyri had struck in the 94th-minute to force extra-time at El Sadar but Sevilla still exited after Ezzalzouli’s superb curled finish.

Borussia Dortmund secured a last-gasp 2-1 win at Mainz after Giovanni Reyna scored in stoppage-time to boost their faltering title hopes.

Edin Terzic’s team looked set to drop more points before substitute Sebastien Haller, in his second match since returning from testicular cancer, set up Reyna to fire home from close range.

Jae-Sung Lee had put Mainz ahead after two minutes but new signing Julian Ryerson levelled with four minutes on the clock before the dramatic finale moved Dortmund up to fifth and five points off Bayern Munich.

Surprise package Union Berlin are second after a 2-1 victory at struggling Werder Bremen.

Bremen suffered a 7-1 defeat at Koln last weekend but took the lead after 13 minutes through Amos Pieper.

Janik Haberer managed to level for visiting Berlin four minutes later and Kevin Behrens’ effort at the start of the second half earned them all three points.

Matthias Ginter
Matthias Ginter heads Freiburg level against Eintracht Frankfurt (Tom Weller/AP)

Freiburg and Eintracht Frankfurt had to settle for a share of the spoils but both dropped a place in the table after their 1-1 draw.

Randal Kolo Muani fired Frankfurt ahead three minutes before half-time only for Matthias Ginter to level in the 47th minute with the duo dropping to sixth and fourth respectively.

Augsburg moved out of the bottom three with an impressive 1-0 win over Borussia Monchengladbach to further dent the European qualification hopes of the visitors.

Mergim Berisha proved the hero for Augsburg with the winner eight minutes from time.

Bochum have dropped to 16th after their 2-0 loss at Bayern Leverkusen.

Edmond Tapsoba made the breakthrough for Leverkusen from the penalty spot in the eighth minute and Adam Hlozek completed the scoring in the 53rd-minute.

