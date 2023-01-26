We do believe – John Coleman convinced Accrington can pull off Leeds cup upset

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

We do believe – John Coleman convinced Accrington can pull off Leeds cup upset

By Press Association
January 26 2023, 1.03pm
John Coleman’s Accrington host Leeds on at lunchtime on Saturday (Anthony Devlin/PA)
John Coleman’s Accrington host Leeds on at lunchtime on Saturday (Anthony Devlin/PA)

John Coleman says Accrington believe they can spring an upset when they host Leeds in the FA Cup fourth round on Saturday.

Stanley, who have never made it past round four, are currently 20th in Sky Bet League One as they prepare to face a Leeds outfit who are 15th in the Premier League.

Both teams came through third-round replays, Accrington getting past Vanarama National League outfit Boreham Wood 1-0 after extra time at the Wham Stadium having originally drawn 1-1, while Jesse Marsch’s Leeds thumped Cardiff 5-2 at home after an initial 2-2 draw.

Boss Coleman told the PA news agency: “People aren’t expecting a lot of us. We’re playing against a team two leagues above us, in the Premier League, who dismantled Cardiff.

“So we know what they can do to a team – we also know Cardiff managed to score four goals against them, so that should give us a little bit of heart, and the fact we know Crawley knocked them out a couple of years ago can also give you heart.

“We’re under no illusions, we’re playing against a top team, we’ve got to be at our very, very best and then need a lot of luck – and that happens in football. It’s happened to us and for us, so there’s no reason why it can’t happen again.

“We do believe we can do it. You could lose sleep if you worried about their good players, but we’ve got to try to get our good players playing. And we know we’ve got attributes that possibly they haven’t got, and that will be the key if we can cause an upset.

“It’s a potential David v Goliath, but we have to take it as it is – 90 minutes against a team who’ve only got 11, same as us.

“They’ll be on a lot more money and technically better equipped. We get that. But our players have big hearts, you can never fault their attitude or hunger, and we’ve got to hope that comes to the fore.”

Coleman, in charge at Accrington for more than 20 years across two spells, says Saturday will be “like a thank you” to the club’s fans in a season where “we haven’t given them too many highs, less than we normally do.”

Big ties from the recent past have included beating then-Premier League side Burnley in the League Cup in 2016, and FA Cup fourth-round appearances in 2019, 2017 and 2010, when Accrington lost 3-1 at home to Fulham.

Coleman recalls: “(Fulham boss at the time) Roy Hodgson didn’t let the players use the changing rooms because they weren’t fit for habitation, and I laughed because they only had to come once – we were there every other week, so we knew how bad they were!”

Coleman – who stresses the changing rooms now are “fantastic” and the pitch is “one of the best in League One” – has also been looking back to an FA Cup tie at the stadium from 2003-04, when Accrington were in the fifth tier and beat then fourth-tier Huddersfield 1-0 in round one.

“When we played Crawley (in round one this season), we put highlights of that game on just to remind the players that that was the catalyst for this club going forwards,” said Coleman.

“We made quite a bit of money out of that. It was a huge occasion. Along with Brett Ormerod moving from Blackpool to Southampton and us getting a cut of that, that cup run (which subsequently saw them get past Bournemouth, then lose to Colchester) enabled us to go full-time. Without that we wouldn’t be a Football League club.

“That’s how important the FA Cup is to us, and I think we should never forget that. We were playing a team in a league above us and came out on top, and there’s no reason why we can’t on Saturday.”

Coleman, who led Accrington into the Football League in 2006 and League One in 2018, said the money already generated from this year’s FA Cup run “will let us bring in a couple of players between now and the end of the window”, adding: “If we could go one further and get a replay or win, that would be huge for us in what we can do going forward.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Culdees Castle owners Rob Beaton and Tracey Horton.
‘We’ve spent £2m renovating our Perthshire castle – we’ve only finished three rooms’
2
Joules store in Bell St, St Andrews, will close on Saturday. Image: Google Maps.
Joules: Shock as Perth and St Andrews stores to close
2
3
To go with story by Matteo Bell. Thieves did just under ?20,000 worth of damage to a Broughty Ferry shop during a ram raid last week Picture shows; Saim Mohammad and the damage from last week's ram raid. Broughty Ferry, Dundee. Supplied by Matteo Bell/DC Thomson and Saim Mohammad Date; 25/01/2023
Ram raid at Broughty Ferry shop costs business £19,000
4
Revellers at Radio 1's Big Weekend at Camperdown Park in Dundee in May 2006. Image: DC Thomson.
Radio 1’s Big Weekend in Dundee: Everything you need to know about festival
5
Spark (right) with partner Kayley, daughter Myla and business partner John Souttar outside their Maison Dieu business. Image: DC Thomson/Gareth Jennings.
Former Dundee United duo’s cup success with Angus coffee business
6
Some of the crowd at the Dundee event in 2006. Image: DC Thomson
Dundee residents have their say on who should be on Radio 1’s Big Weekend…
7
Bell Baxter bullying victim Kaylynn Donald at home.
Fife schoolgirl Kaylynn, 12, speaks out after sickening bus assault on her caught on…
8
Latif Sarok leaving Perth Sheriff Court.
BMW driver’s ‘ridiculous’ A90 reverse caused smash with 84-year-old’s car
9
Dale Martin. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
Tayside Tesla driver left in coma after horrific crash caused by wrong autopilot settings
10
Atholl Palace Hotel. Image: Kris Miller/DC Thomson.
Luxury Perthshire hotel sees sales soar as it returns to profit
2

More from The Courier

Adventurer, TV presenter and mental health advocate Jason Fox.
Who Dares ex-commando Jason Fox has Dunfermline in his sights
Fox, left, and Postecoglou. Image: SNS
Ange Postecoglou message revealed as Dundee United boss Liam Fox recalls 'words of advice'…
Darvel manager Mick Kennedy. Image: SNS.
EVE MUIRHEAD: Mick Kennedy pre-match Darvel team-talk was inspirational but the opposite of what…
Police at Burnside Court, Lochee, following a "disturbance" at nearby Elders Court. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Five people charged over 'disturbance' at Dundee multi
Rapist Scott Gall was convicted at Dundee High Court. Image DCT Media/Facebook
Angus rapist encouraged other men to sexually abuse unconscious woman
Councillor Sean Dillon with Pittenweem resident Laura Marr and other locals. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Pittenweem councillor's great-gran 'would be spinning in grave' as dilapidated playpark torn down
Laura Young has launched a petition to get disposable vapes banned in Scotland. Image: Joanna Bremner/DC Thomson
‘Disposable’ vapes – ban bid as Dundee recycling staff left stumped at the dump 
St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone pre-season back four horror show against ICT spooked boss Callum Davidson
To go with story by Cheryl Peebles. Alex Triggs Gold Star Picture shows; Alex Triggs. Arbroath. Supplied by Kim Cessford DC Thomson Date; 26/01/2023
Gold Star for Arbroath youngster Alex, 10, for growing hair to donate to cancer…
Krzysztof Sawa was found guilty of voyeurism at Levenmouth pool. Image: DCT Thomson/ Google.
Pervert in black Speedos peered under Fife swimming pool cubicle at 12-year-old girl

Editor's Picks

Most Commented