Dundee United boss Liam Fox not expecting any new signings before window closes

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Liam Fox is not expecting any major transfer activity at Dundee United before the window closes next week but the manager insists they will be ready to make their move if a suitable player becomes available.

The Tannadice boss is happy with his squad, although he is open to adding a new player if they can bring a different dynamic to the group.

Fox does not anticipate any arrivals ahead of Sunday’s cinch Premiership match at home to Celtic.

“I’d be surprised if anything happened before the game on Sunday but one phone call can change things,” he told the PA news agency. “We’re still looking to add but it’s got to be the right player, somebody that adds to the group.

“I’m not going to take any risks just for the sake of it because I believe in the group we’ve got here. If we come out the window with nothing, I’m still happy with the group I’ve got.

“We’re just seeing what’s out there and seeing if there’s anybody that fits in with what we’ve got and can maybe give us a different option.”

Fox later potentially cleared a path for a new arrival by sanctioning the loan transfer of Archie Meekison to Falkirk.

The 20-year-old midfielder has made nine first-team appearances this season but only started one game.

United’s loan co-ordinator Brian Grant said: “I could sense Archie’s frustration about not getting more regular minutes so I think it’s the best thing for him.

“He’ll go away and be involved in matchdays more regularly and it’ll help him to kick on with us when he comes back in the summer.”

Falkirk have also added Ross County striker Matthew Wright on loan.

United host Celtic this weekend for the first time since the chastening 9-0 defeat at Tannadice in August that cost previous manager Jack Ross his job.

The Tayside outfit produced a far more competitive display away to the Hoops in November when Ange Postecoglou’s side required two stoppage-time goals to secure a 4-2 win after United had levelled things up in the 87th minute.

“We’re playing against the best team in the league,” said Fox. “We had the very poor result at the start of the season and then we got a lot closer and pushed them at Parkhead in the last game.

“But it’s not so much about what’s been and gone, it’s about us moving forward and trying to cause Celtic some problems because we know they’re going to cause us problems.”