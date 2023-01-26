Dundee United boss Liam Fox not expecting any new signings before window closes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Dundee United boss Liam Fox not expecting any new signings before window closes

By Press Association
January 26 2023, 2.15pm Updated: January 26 2023, 5.07pm
Liam Fox is happy with his squad (Steve Welsh/PA)
Liam Fox is happy with his squad (Steve Welsh/PA)

Liam Fox is not expecting any major transfer activity at Dundee United before the window closes next week but the manager insists they will be ready to make their move if a suitable player becomes available.

The Tannadice boss is happy with his squad, although he is open to adding a new player if they can bring a different dynamic to the group.

Fox does not anticipate any arrivals ahead of Sunday’s cinch Premiership match at home to Celtic.

“I’d be surprised if anything happened before the game on Sunday but one phone call can change things,” he told the PA news agency. “We’re still looking to add but it’s got to be the right player, somebody that adds to the group.

“I’m not going to take any risks just for the sake of it because I believe in the group we’ve got here. If we come out the window with nothing, I’m still happy with the group I’ve got.

“We’re just seeing what’s out there and seeing if there’s anybody that fits in with what we’ve got and can maybe give us a different option.”

Fox later potentially cleared a path for a new arrival by sanctioning the loan transfer of Archie Meekison to Falkirk.

The 20-year-old midfielder has made nine first-team appearances this season but only started one game.

United’s loan co-ordinator Brian Grant said: “I could sense Archie’s frustration about not getting more regular minutes so I think it’s the best thing for him.

“He’ll go away and be involved in matchdays more regularly and it’ll help him to kick on with us when he comes back in the summer.”

Falkirk have also added Ross County striker Matthew Wright on loan.

United host Celtic this weekend for the first time since the chastening 9-0 defeat at Tannadice in August that cost previous manager Jack Ross his job.

The Tayside outfit produced a far more competitive display away to the Hoops in November when Ange Postecoglou’s side required two stoppage-time goals to secure a 4-2 win after United had levelled things up in the 87th minute.

“We’re playing against the best team in the league,” said Fox. “We had the very poor result at the start of the season and then we got a lot closer and pushed them at Parkhead in the last game.

“But it’s not so much about what’s been and gone, it’s about us moving forward and trying to cause Celtic some problems because we know they’re going to cause us problems.”

