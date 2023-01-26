Georginio Rutter set for Leeds debut in FA Cup tie with Accrington

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Georginio Rutter set for Leeds debut in FA Cup tie with Accrington

By Press Association
January 26 2023, 2.57pm
Leeds’ club record signing Georginio Rutter hopes to make his full debut in the FA Cup tie at Accrington (Danny Lawson/PA)
Leeds’ club-record signing Georginio Rutter is poised to make his full debut in Saturday’s FA Cup fourth-round tie at Accrington.

The France Under-21s striker, a recent signing from Hoffenheim for a fee which could rise to £36million, was an unused substitute in Sunday’s 0-0 home Premier League draw against Brentford.

Leeds boss Jesse Marsch, who has never lost to a lower-league opponent as a head coach, said: “Georgi’s looked really good in training. I think there’s a high probability we start with him and I think he’s impressed in training.

“He’s an intelligent guy and by being (a former player) in Germany, he understands a lot of the principles that we use, so I’m excited to get him going, for sure.”

Leeds have fallen victim to cup giant-killers more times than their fans care to remember over the past 20 years, during which they have a miserable record in world football’s oldest knockout tournament.

Leeds were toppled by Cardiff, then in the third tier, when they were top of the old Premiership in 2002 and since then have been dumped out by the likes of Hereford, Histon, Rochdale, Sutton, Newport and Crawley.

Marsch will not be taking Sky Bet League One side Accrington lightly after they overcame Boreham Wood in a third-round replay on Tuesday.

The American said: “We always in the US would talk about the FA Cup, even when we were like seven. We’re very aware of what the tournament means.

“What it holds in terms of the David versus Goliath and how that can be a very inspiring narrative.

“One of the reasons why I feel like we’ve always managed with the teams I’ve been with to handle cup moments like this is because I want the team to always play with full intensity.

“Never to take anything for granted and against lower-league teams I think that’s maybe the most important thing.

“When you step on the pitch, you know it’s going to be a very difficult match, that we play to our highest level, that we go after the game physically and that we manage the match.”

Marsch, who will hand late fitness tests to both Tyler Adams and Liam Cooper before the lunchtime kick-off at Accrington, refused to comment on transfer speculation linking Leeds with Juventus midfielder Weston McKennie.

But he revealed defender Cody Drameh has joined Championship side Luton on loan for the rest of the season.

Marsch added: “No doubt I see a future for Cody here (at Leeds). He and I have formed a pretty strong relationship over the last eight months.”

